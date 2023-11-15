Las Vegas Sphere to Display Formula 1 Grand Prix Race Content For Exosphere

The custom Grand Prix content is created exclusively by Sphere Studios.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
Photos: Inside Katy Perry's Final Las Vegas Residency Show; New Music Confirmed For 2024 Photo 3 Photos: Inside Katy Perry's Final Las Vegas Residency Show
Legendary R&B Group New Edition to Launch Residency Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Ve Photo 4 Legendary R&B Group New Edition to Launch Residency Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas

Las Vegas Sphere to Display Formula 1 Grand Prix Race Content For Exosphere

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) and the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX announced today new details on the custom Grand Prix™ content created exclusively by Sphere Studios that will be displayed on Sphere’s fully programmable LED exterior – the Exosphere – in celebration of Las Vegas’ inaugural race weekend. The Exosphere is the world’s largest LED screen and a landmark recognized around the world for its dynamic visuals and captivating content.

“We are looking forward to partnering with the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX in the inaugural year both for Sphere and the Grand Prix in Las Vegas,” said Joel Fisher, Executive Vice President Marquee Events and Operations for MSG Entertainment, who oversees marquee events for Sphere.

“This is one of the world’s premier sporting events, and we are ready to showcase Sphere to our global audience via F1® – both in person in Las Vegas and watching around the world – demonstrating the unparalleled technological and creative capabilities of the Exosphere.”

“Sphere's Exosphere doesn't just complement the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, it elevates it to new heights, turning every lap into a mesmerizing experience for fans in attendance and watching on TV globally,” said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer for Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. “Picture real-time pole positions, thrilling podium celebrations, and a dynamic showcase of all 20 drivers and their iconic cars displayed larger-than-life. We are excited to have Sphere at the heart of race weekend.”

Race Week in Las Vegas officially kicked off yesterday with The Netflix Cup – which marked the first time the Exosphere’s content was cued live in response to a live sporting event. The race itself, on Saturday, November 18, will also see content created exclusively by Sphere Studios for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, cued live throughout. This will include real time pole position, and a custom podium moment that will celebrate the race’s winner.

In addition, throughout the week, F1 content will be on display including driver cards featuring all 20 drivers and their cars in a larger-than-life form, as well as F1 helmets to serve as iconic backdrops for fan photos. Additional bespoke content will be unveiled during the race itself, including opportunities for fans to see themselves on Sphere.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix marks the first live event that features Sphere as part of the official broadcast, reaching millions of F1 fans watching the race around the world. Because of the venue’s prime position along the track, Sphere will be visible from multiple unique angles, including above. The custom Exosphere content running throughout race week will be optimized to account for a bird’s eye view of the track and venue.

In addition to custom Las Vegas Grand Prix content, some of the world’s largest brands will have advertisements displayed on Sphere as part of their partnership with the Grand Prix, including American Express, Aristocrat, Aston Martin, Body Armor, Google Chrome, Heineken, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Mercedes Benz, Netflix, Paramount+, Pirelli, Puma, Salesforce, T-Mobile, and Virgin Hotels.

The largest LED screen on Earth, the Exosphere consists of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks, spaced eight inches apart. Each puck contains 48 individual LED diodes, with each diode capable of displaying 256 million different colors – creating a vivid landmark on the Las Vegas skyline and now, on the Las Vegas Grand Prix racetrack.

Sphere is also the site of the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere as part of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. The race itself will travel around Sphere at turns five through nine. 



RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
BWW Q&A: Mark Shunock of Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary at Company: The Space LV; Pr Photo
BWW Q&A: Mark Shunock of Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary at Company: The Space LV; Production: Mondays Dark; Venue for Event: Palms Casino Resort

Celebrating 10 amazing years of giving back and over $1.8 million raised for the Vegas community, Mondays Dark is throwing a year-end, anniversary spectacular. The popular grassroots charitable movement raises much-needed funding for Las Vegas’ local nonprofit organizations.

2
Cirque Du Soleil Shares Holiday Joy With Early Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals, Beginn Photo
Cirque Du Soleil Shares Holiday Joy With Early Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals, Beginning Nov. 14

Cirque du Soleil shares holiday joy with early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, offering up to 50% off all Las Vegas resident shows. Limited time offer, don't miss out!

3
BLUE MAN GROUP Rings In 2024 With Technology Updates And Refreshed Visuals Photo
BLUE MAN GROUP Rings In 2024 With Technology Updates And Refreshed Visuals

Blue Man Group introduces technology updates and refreshed visuals for 2024, offering discounted tickets for select performances. Experience the iconic show's high-energy production with state-of-the-art screens and visionary video content.

4
Comedian Russell Peters Announces Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Photo
Comedian Russell Peters Announces Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

 Beloved stand-up comedian Russell Peters announced today his return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with Russell Peters: Live. Bringing all-new laughs, Peters will take the stage on Friday, June 14, 2024 and Saturday, June 15, 2024; both shows at 8 p.m.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Carpool Announce New Album & Share Single 'Can We Just Get High?'Carpool Announce New Album & Share Single 'Can We Just Get High?'
DJ Mag Crown David Guetta the World's no.1 DJ for the Fourth TimeDJ Mag Crown David Guetta the World's no.1 DJ for the Fourth Time
URKEL SAVES SANTA: THE MOVIE! Sets Digital ReleaseURKEL SAVES SANTA: THE MOVIE! Sets Digital Release
Jimmy Kimmel to Host the 2024 OscarsJimmy Kimmel to Host the 2024 Oscars

Videos

Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW Video
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production in Las Vegas Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production
Judy Bayley Theatre (11/24-12/10)
OvEn in Las Vegas OvEn
Open-Door Playhouse (10/25-11/25)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Las Vegas To Kill a Mockingbird
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Girl From the North Country in Las Vegas Girl From the North Country
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
Hyprov in Las Vegas Hyprov
Harrah's Showroom (6/10-2/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Eggs in Las Vegas Eggs
Open-Door Playhouse (10/17-11/17)
All Motown in Las Vegas All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
Mud in Las Vegas Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
Funny Girl in Las Vegas Funny Girl
Smith Center For Performing Arts (3/26-3/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You