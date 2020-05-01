Las Vegas Philharmonic Reveals 2020-21 Season

Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP) and Music Director Donato Cabrera announced and previewed the 2020-21 concert season today on both the LVP's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Cabrera was joined by a roster of the season's exciting guest artists and LVP musicians to introduce each program, discuss the music and inspiration behind them and share performance clips. Joining Cabrera as co-host was Joshua Roman, cellist, composer and curator. This marks Roman's first official appearance as the LVP's newly official Artist in Residence for the next three years. As the Artist in Residence, Roman will curate the LVP's chamber music programs and presentations as well as cultivate new, powerful collaborations with various institutions that serve the well-being of the Las Vegas community at large (be it artistic, social justice or education based).

The 22nd season for the LVP will include 10 performances from October 16, 2020 through April 10, 2021 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Cabrera has curated a season full of dynamic works kicking off with a two-day musical festival celebrating Beethoven's 250th birthday, female composers and artists who have made their mark in classical music, two distinctive holiday concerts sure to inspire joy in the hearts of all ages, the music of jazz legends, a fascinating exploration of Beethoven's 3rd Symphony in a mash-up with some of the band Coldplay's best-known songs with conductor, Steve Hackman, a post-modern Cabaret diva and a finale full of French fantasy and a piano concerto for the left hand. The season's roster of guest artists includes Bella Hristova, Joshua Roman, David Fung, Sirena Huang, Mary Elizabeth Bowden, Stewart Goodyear, Jennifer Cho, Meow Meow and Till Hoffmann. Guest conductors joining the LVP this season include Carolyn Kuan for October's Beethoven Fest and Steve Hackman for Beethoven v. Coldplay, his original production.

The 2020-21 season powerfully underscores the Philharmonic's steadfast commitment to its pillars of music, culture and education. Cabrera's selections depict a deep appreciation for celebrated composers and works from the classical realm that are universal audience favorites in addition to contemporary works by living composers while spotlighting members of the orchestra along with other celebrated local singers and musicians. Cabrera and the LVP's shared desire to highlight female composers has been part of the organization's artistic legacy and continue to expose Las Vegas audiences to the diverse world of classical music, from Beethoven and beyond.

Music Director Donato Cabrera and guest artists will continue to host pre-concert conversations one hour prior to each performance in Reynolds Hall to discuss the works to be performed and the history behind the music, offering deeper insight and increased enjoyment of the evening's program and artists.



Subscriptions are on sale now starting at just $106 for a four-concert package. Subscribers save up to 12% when they renew before June 3 and can choose among three different subscription series or customize their own at five different price points. In addition, subscribers can purchase additional single tickets with their subscription order at the same discount. Single tickets will go on sale later this summer. For more information or to place a subscription order, call patron services at 702-462-2008 or visit www.lvphil.org or The Smith Center Box Office.

The Las Vegas Philharmonic will continue to offer its shuttle bus services from its Henderson and Summerlin locations in Las Vegas to its evening performances during the 2020-21 concert season.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You