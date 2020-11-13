Las Vegas Philharmonic Announces Interim Executive Director

Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP) has appointed Tim Robinson to serve as interim Executive Director. Robinson will lend his production, entertainment and operations expertise while working alongside Board Chair, Jeri Crawford, the staff, musicians and trustees to provide interim leadership and support while the organization conducts a national executive search for a permanent Executive Director. The LVP has retained HC Smith Limited to assist with an extensive national search to recruit an innovative and highly qualified arts administrator to join and lead the organization.

For more than 25 years Robinson has worked in executive and administrative roles across a wide range of live performing arts organizations including Cirque du Soleil, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts (Las Vegas), Blue Man Group (New York), Paul Taylor Dance Company (New York), The Joffrey Ballet (Chicago), Ford Center for the Performing Arts/Oriental Theater (Chicago) and Grant Park Music Festival (Chicago). As a freelance Producer, he worked on both the 2013 and 2018 Star Spangled Spectacular, July 4th Concert and Fireworks events with the Las Vegas Philharmonic, in addition to multiple years with the New Las Vegas Marathon, and for private corporate events on the Strip. Robinson has also worked as a consultant for several non-profit performing arts organizations on planning, strategy research and capacity-building projects. He is a graduate of the University of Evansville (Indiana) and pursued his Masters in classical guitar performance at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (Ohio).

"I am pleased to work with our friend and past collaborator, Tim Robinson, once again and are excited to have him assist the organization during our national search for a permanent executive director," shares Jeri Crawford, Board Chair. "Tim's extensive experience in entertainment production combined with his deep connection to and with the Las Vegas community will provide a seamless transition as we continue to focus on the music, culture and education."

Robinson comments, "I am honored to continue the momentum that has been achieved by the Philharmonic Board, Staff, Musicians, Donato Cabrera and Lacey Huszcza in this critical period of transition. The LVP has met this pandemic with courage and fidelity in their commitment to deliver music education and virtual programming to the citizens of Las Vegas." Adding, "The community must reciprocate this commitment and ensure that the Las Vegas Philharmonic will not only endure the challenging times ahead but will emerge to lead our audiences back to the concert hall."

