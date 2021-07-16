Las Vegas Philharmonic Adds October Concert To The 2021-22 Season

Las Vegas Philharmonic and Music Director Donato Cabrera have announced that due to overwhelming response and demand they are adding an additional concert to the upcoming 2021-22 concert season.

The orchestra will return to Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts for this just-added performance on Saturday, October 23rd at 7:30pm. The concert features Aaron Copland's best known concert opener, Fanfare for the Common Man and Joan Tower's dynamic counterpoint, Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman, paired with Dvořák's rich and spirited Cello Concerto featuring our new artist-in-residence Joshua Roman, and Tchaikovsky's triumphant Fifth Symphony.

The 23rd season for the LVP will now include eight beautifully curated performances from October 23, 2021, through May 7, 2022. Cabrera has selected a season full of dynamic works including all of Beethoven's Symphonies interwoven with contemporary works by female composers including Joan Tower, Anna Clyne, Gabriela Lena Frank, Missy Mazzoli, Jessie Montgomery and Carolyn Shaw. A special Very Vegas Holiday performance will welcome back local entertainers including Composers Showcase founder Keith Thompson and vocal illuminati including Travis Cloer and Eric Jordan Young along with Michelle Johnson and Vita Corimbi. Cabrera will also conduct a world premiere by composer Juan Pablo Contreras as part of a special commission in partnership with New Music USA. Contreras will compose a new orchestral work shining a light on our Mexican-American communities. Continuing the mission to enrich lives through music, culture and education, the Las Vegas Philharmonic established its first three-year artist-in-residence program with critically acclaimed cellist and artistic visionary, Joshua Roman. His residency begins on Saturday, October 23, with a performance of Dvořák's widely popular Cello Concerto.

Music Director Donato Cabrera shares, "When it became apparent that there was such enormous demand and excitement for our 23rd season, I knew that we had little choice but to find another opportunity to perform for our incredible Las Vegas community - a community that has been without live music for far too long! I have selected music for this added concert on October 23 that celebrates humanity's indomitable spirit to not only survive, but to thrive when faced with adversity. I am especially excited to introduce our new artist-in-residence, Joshua Roman, through the grand gestures, and yet intimate sentiments of Dvořák's incredible Cello Concerto. It's time to come together, heal, and celebrate, and there's no better tonic than live music, performed by your symphony orchestra, the Las Vegas Philharmonic."

"I am so excited to begin my residency in Las Vegas with Donato, the musicians, and staff of the Las Vegas Philharmonic," says Joshua Roman. "It is an honor to be making my debut as the orchestra returns to their home stage for the first time in over a year. I have enjoyed my visits to Las Vegas in preparation for launching this residency and am looking forward to learning more and becoming a part of this incredible artistic community. The Dvořák Cello Concerto is a wonderful introduction to the Las Vegas audience: this unique piece is a powerful and poignant example of collaboration, in which the dynamic between soloist and orchestra creates many moments for personalities across the entire stage to shine." Adding, "This epic and collaborative spirit is an apt lead-in to the next three years of making music with and for this special city."

The 2021-22 season powerfully underscores the Philharmonic's steadfast commitment to its pillars of music, culture and education. Cabrera's selections depict a deep appreciation for celebrated composers and works from the classical realm that are universal audience favorites in addition to contemporary works by living composers. Cabrera and the LVP's shared desire to highlight female composers has been part of the organization's artistic legacy and continue to expose Las Vegas audiences to the diverse world of classical music, from Beethoven and beyond.

Music Director Donato Cabrera and guest artists will continue to host pre-concert conversations one hour prior to each performance in Reynolds Hall to discuss the works to be performed and the history behind the music, offering deeper insight and increased enjoyment of the evening's program and artists. These conversations are open to all ticketholders.



A 5-Concert Series subscription package includes our January - May 2022 performances and is on sale now starting at just $133. Subscribers save up to 10% when they renew before July 30 and can choose from five different seating price points. Also, subscribers can purchase additional single tickets with their subscription order at the same discount for any of the LVP performances in the season, including Fanfare! (October), opening night - Beethoven Triple Concerto (November) and Very Vegas Holiday (December). Single tickets for all performances will go on sale Tuesday, September 7.

For more information or to place a subscription order, call patron services at 702-462-2008 or visit www.lvphil.org or The Smith Center Box Office.