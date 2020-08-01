Las Vegas Little Theatre Adds Additional Performances of THE QUARANTINE MONOLOGUES

Las Vegas Little Theatre has added two Encore Performances of its unique online production, The Quarantine Monologues!

The encore performances will be presented Friday July 31 at 7pm and Sunday August 2 at 3pm online.

All 15 of the winning monologues will be included in this production.

Learn how to tune in below!

Top Honors Winners:

Socially Distant by Bruce Karp

On the Twelfth Day of COVID by Kevin Buckley

Winners:

Covid Support Group for Moms by Adam Seidel

Window by Lee Lawing

My TP Obsession by Marc Littman

Social Distancing by Douglas Phillips

I Don't Like the Way my Cats are Looking at me by Robert Gratrix

Who was that Masked Man? by Frankel Leland

Socially Distant Before and After by Katie Labahn

The Bored Room by Nan-Lynn Nelson

Zoom Zoom by John Mabey

When Life Gives you Lemons by Kevin Buckley

Working It from Home by Bob Blaskey

Germs are Everywhere by Nancy Stetson

In Line by Rutherford L Battles

a??Learn more or purchase tickets at https://www.lvlt.org/thequarantinemonologues.

