Las Vegas Little Theatre Adds Additional Performances of THE QUARANTINE MONOLOGUES
Las Vegas Little Theatre has added two Encore Performances of its unique online production, The Quarantine Monologues!
The encore performances will be presented Friday July 31 at 7pm and Sunday August 2 at 3pm online.
All 15 of the winning monologues will be included in this production.
Learn how to tune in below!
Top Honors Winners:
Socially Distant by Bruce Karp
On the Twelfth Day of COVID by Kevin Buckley
Winners:
Covid Support Group for Moms by Adam Seidel
Window by Lee Lawing
My TP Obsession by Marc Littman
Social Distancing by Douglas Phillips
I Don't Like the Way my Cats are Looking at me by Robert Gratrix
Who was that Masked Man? by Frankel Leland
Socially Distant Before and After by Katie Labahn
The Bored Room by Nan-Lynn Nelson
Zoom Zoom by John Mabey
When Life Gives you Lemons by Kevin Buckley
Working It from Home by Bob Blaskey
Germs are Everywhere by Nancy Stetson
In Line by Rutherford L Battles
a??Learn more or purchase tickets at https://www.lvlt.org/thequarantinemonologues.