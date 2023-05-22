Lainey Wilson To Bring Back-to-Back WILDFLOWERS & WILD HORSES To The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Award-winning Country music singer-songwriter and actress, Lainey Wilson, will make her debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, this National Finals Rodeo (NFR) season with her show “Lainey Wilson: Wildflowers & Wild Horses” presented by Wrangler on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 and Thursday, December 14, 2023. Both shows will feature performances by special guest Jake Worthington. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST on AXS.com.

Wilson recently took home four ACM Awards this year, including “Female Artist of the Year,” “Album of the Year” for Bell Bottom Country, “Visual Media of the Year” and “Music Event of the Year” for “wait in the truck.” Undoubtedly taking the country music scene by storm, Wilson was also previously named the CMA 2022 “Female Vocalist of the Year” and “New Artist of the Year.” The Louisiana native has earned her way to superstar stature, with her signature Bell Bottom Country sound.

Earning her third and fourth No.1 hits within three weeks of one another, Wilson's award-winning single's “Heart Like A Truck” and “wait in the truck” have risen the Country superstar to new heights; sharing her fresh and fierce voice to sold-out crowds around the world. Most recently, Wilson made her acting debut on Season 5 of the hit television series, Yellowstone. “Lainey Wilson: Wildflowers & Wild Horses” presented by Wrangler comes on the heels of the news that Wilson will be the face of the brand's fall/winter 2023 women's collection.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on these performances or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.