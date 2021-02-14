Jokesters Comedy Club Las Vegas Adds Additional Shows For Valentine's Day

Due to overwhelming demand, comedian Don Barnhart and Jokesters Comedy Club is adding additional shows to accommodate the tourists visiting Las Vegas this Valentine's Day, President's Day & 3-day weekend. Jokesters Comedy Club is working within social distancing protocols, government mandates and reduced seating capacity to do it safely. Jokesters and co-producer Pete Housley of ADMIT VIP have been on forefront of leading the example of how to do reopen Las Vegas entertainment safely.

Jokesters Comedy Club, located at The Alexis Park All-Suite Resort features resident headliner Don Barnhart along with other emerging comedy stars and famous faces seen on Comedy Central, Netflix, Amazon will add an additional 11:45pm show for Sunday Feb 14th along with its 8pm and 9pm shows. Jokesters Comedy Club's regular schedule brings 75 minutes of professional, laugh-out-loud comedy every Thursday - Sunday nights at 9:00pm.

Don Barnhart just released his Dry Bar Comedy Special "The Spinal Disintegration of Man" (with over 4 million viewers) and clips of his videos are going viral. "Barnhart is a refreshing voice in the standup genre as he mixes a blend of hysterically funny and topical insights about our life and the world around us, pushing the boundaries of the PC culture without being offensive using well-written material delivering it with an improvisational flair."

Since 1992, Don Barnhart has been producing and performing comedy shows for the military entertaining the troops around the world. Barnhart stars in Jordan Brady's documentary I AM BATTLE COMIC alongside George Wallace, Dave Attell, George Lopez and many more about the importance of humor and laughter to those serving in war zones.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman recently congratulated comedian and producer Don Barnhart on his 1000th show, proclaiming it Jokesters Day in Las Vegas, "Special thanks are extended to Don Barnhart and all performers for entertaining residents and visitors alike. Please keep the laughs coming as we offer best wishes for the next 1,000 shows and beyond."

Producers Barnhart and Housley, who also produce The BIG Little Variety Show, the new family friendly hit, follows all social distancing and safety protocols so ticketing is limited to 25% of capacity and will move to 35% on Feb 15th as Governor Sisolak begins relaxing some of the Covid 19 mandates.

Barnhart is also the producer of Delirious Comedy Club located inside The Downtown Grand and can be seen headlining there when he's not at Jokesters. With Barnhart's depth and popularity in the comedy community, visiting celebrities will often drop by after their shows to join Don onstage. Named "Best New Show" by Vegas.com, Jokesters received the 2018 "Best of Las Vegas" Comedy Club by the Las Vegas Review Journal.

An ongoing lineup schedule for the Jokesters Comedy Club can be viewed here.