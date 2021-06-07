Jokesters Comedy Club Continues To Bring Late Night Laughs With Don Barnhart

Named "Best Comedy Club" by the Las Vegas Journal/Review, Jokesters Comedy Club of Las Vegas continues to bring late night hilarity with resident headliner Don Barnhart Thursday - Sunday at 9:30pm at Alexis Park All-Suite Resort.

"Don's ability to keep audiences of all ages howling with laughter and coming back for more is what separates him from the average joke teller". Barnhart's new Dry Bar Comedy Special "The Obese Police" is getting rave reviews, "If you enjoy quick witted comedy and hilarious scenarios, you're going to love this full Dry Bar Comedy special from Don Barnhart."

If that weren't enough to keep the Las Vegas based headliner busy, Don Barnhart has been entertaining the troops around the world since 1992. His company, Battle Comics is the inspiration and featured in the documentary, I Am Battle Comic and Barnhart is currently prepping the Delirious Comedy Club All Star Tour for Armed Forces Entertainment once things open up again overseas. The tour will feature Barnhart, Sam Fedele, Guy Fessenden and David Ryan.

When Barnhart isn't performing, Jokesters is proud to feature some of the best, professional headliners from around the globe including Bob Zany, Rick Corso, Chaz Elsner, Susan Jones, Derek Richards, Kathleen Dunbar and more.

Don Barnhart performs at Jokesters Comedy Club Thursday - Sunday at 9:30pm inside the Pegasus Showroom at Alexis Park All-Suite Resort, 375 E. Harmon Ave. 375 E. Harmon Ave.

For those that can't make it to Las Vegas, Don Barnhart's full Dry Bar Comedy Special, The Obese Police is now available on YouTube for free but be warned, when Barnhart hits the stage his bringing the heat with tons of new material and no holds barred.

For more information please visit www.JokestersLasVegas.com or www.TicketKite.com/Jokesters