Join The Party! Ring In NYE, 2020 At Fremont Street Experience

Rounding out a year of unprecedented success, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Fremont Street Experience invite revelers to ring in 2020 in epic fashion for downtown's largest New Year's Eve celebration, America's Party Downtown. America's Party Downtown is the official New Year's Eve party for the City of Las Vegas, and for the first time, America's Party Downtown is presented by iHeartMedia Las Vegas.

The highlight of the planned New Year's Eve festivities is the official unveiling of the highly-anticipated $32 million dollar upgrade to the Viva Vision screen, the largest single digital display on the planet. The new screen will deliver four times the resolution and seven times the brightness of the previous screen and will run 24/7. The unveil will feature an entirely new collection of mind-blowing visuals and 3D graphics produced by some of the world's top motion graphic artists.

As part of the night's festivities, Fremont Street Experience will premiere an entirely new Viva Vision show concept, "MIXology," inspired by synesthesia, a perceptual phenomenon where music, art and emotion collide to create an immersive, multi-sensory experience on a grand scale. The new concept will serve as the destination's signature show experience. The production represents the most ambitious and dynamic show experience the destination has ever embarked upon and will be a must-see experience for all visitors to Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, Dec. 31 beginning at 6 p.m., guests can ring in the New Year and experience the unique energy of downtown Las Vegas with non-stop live entertainment on four stages, including a dedicated EDM stage, watch the iconic ball drop in Times Square, see stunning onstage pyrotechnics, enjoy alluring dancers and aerialists, theatrical and roaming entertainment and much more.

Guests looking to fly into 2020 in style can take a ride on two-time "Best of Las Vegas" award-winning SlotZilla, the world's ultimate zipline attraction featuring an 850-foot Zipline and 1,750-foot Zoomline, which sends riders from a 12-story slot machine-themed platform, flying Super Hero-style under the iconic Viva Vision canopy.

America's Party Downtown also serves to celebrate a new partnership between Fremont Street Experience and iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia has relocated its Central California/Nevada Region corporate office to Fremont Street. A number of collaborative efforts are already in the works between the premier destination in Las Vegas and the nation's number one audio company.

America's Party Downtown tickets officially go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 26 and can be purchased at VegasExperience.com/nye for $35 (plus tax and fee).





