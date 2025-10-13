Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Returning to Las Vegas in February 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are headed back to House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino for another exclusive Las Vegas engagement in February 2026. Following a run of shows this past June, the rock legend will return for five performances scheduled for February 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21, 2026.

Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official card of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts at House of Blues Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit here. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased by visiting here. All shows scheduled are to begin at 8:30 p.m.

About Joan Jett

Joan Jett's career has spanned music, film, television, Broadway, and humanitarianism. After forming her band, the Blackhearts, in 1979, Jett has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover."

As a producer, she has overseen seminal albums by Bikini Kill, and the Germs' LA punk masterpiece ‘GI.’ Jett and Kenny Laguna (her longtime producer and music partner) co-founded Blackheart Records from the trunk of Kenny’s Cadillac after rejections from no less than 23 labels.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts continue touring the globe with headlining shows alongside fellow rock legends like The Who, Green Day, Heart, Foo Fighters and Alanis Morrisette. 'Bad Reputation,' a documentary about Jett's life, premiered to critical acclaim at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.