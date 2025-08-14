Jessica Simpson Set One-Night-Only Las Vegas Show This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This fall, superstar Jessica Simpson is set to play an exclusive, one-night-only concert at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. The show follows the release of her first original music in 15 years with her EP, Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1, earlier this spring, and is set to debut the highly anticipated follow-up EP, Nashville Canyon, Pt. 2, on September 4, 2025.

Fans will have access to a presale beginning Friday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale beginning Saturday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Sunday, Aug. 17 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets for Jessica Simpson: Live in Las Vegas go on sale Monday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. PT here.

About Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Although her first gospel album was never released, her talent landed her a deal with Columbia Records. Her debut album, Sweet Kisses (1999), propelled her into the pop spotlight with the hit single “I Wanna Love You Forever,” a soaring ballad that peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album went double platinum, launching her into the teen pop wave alongside Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

Her second album, Irresistible (2001) was followed by her breakout project In This Skin (2003). The latter, released during the height of her reality TV fame with Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica, became her most successful album to date. It achieved triple platinum status and delivered signature tracks like “With You” and a heartfelt cover of Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away.” In 2008, Simpson leaned into her roots with the country album Do You Know, featuring the top-charting single “Come On Over.”

After a lengthy hiatus from music to focus on motherhood, her fashion empire, and personal growth, Simpson made a celebrated return to music in 2025 with her EP Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1. Released on March 21, 2025, the five-track project—including standout songs “Blame Me,” “Leave,” and “Use My Heart Against Me”—marked her first original music in 15 years. “Leave” debuted in the iTunes Top 40.

Nashville Canyon, Pt. 2 is set for release on September 4, 2025. The follow-up EP delves even deeper into themes of redemption, strength, and self-discovery. Its lead single, “Fade,” was released in July of 2025.