Jenny Zigrino, Tom Thakkar And Eddie Ifft Highlight November 2022 Lineup At The Comedy Cellar

Iconic comedy club features performances nightly at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m..

Nov. 07, 2022  
The world-famous Comedy Cellar has announced the November 2022 lineup for its first West Coast location, an exact replica of its New York club, at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Known for its distinctive "showcase format," featuring television-headliner comedians performing their best 15-20 minute sets, the renowned comedy club brings the unique vibe from the legendary, underground Greenwich Village club, including the iconic brick wall, stained glass and low-ceiling design.

Comedy Cellar performances are held nightly at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 or $42 plus applicable taxes and fees. Limited tickets are available for $22 plus applicable taxes and fees using the code CCVEGAS. All tickets can be purchased online at Caesars.com/shows or ticketmaster.com, by phone at (702) 777-2782 or (855) 234-7469, or in-person at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office.


UPCOMING SHOWS:
MONDAY, NOV. 7 (SHOWCASE):
Dean Delray, Jenny Zigrino, Ethan Simmons-Patterson, Moses Storm, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen
Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Description: Dean Delray ("WTF with Marc Maron," "Mohr Stories" and his own weekly podcast "Let There Be Talk"), Jenny Zigrino (HBO, Comedy Central, Netflix), Ethan Simmons-Patterson (Blue Whale Comedy Festival, The Knitting Factory), Moses Storm (HBO special "Trash White," "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," "The Lovebirds" on Netflix, named on of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" in 2022), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent"), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").


TUESDAY, NOV. 8 (SHOWCASE):
Dean Delray, Jenny Zigrino, Ethan Simmons-Patterson, Moses Storm, and Kathleen Dunbar
Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Description: Dean Delray ("WTF with Marc Maron," "Mohr Stories" and his own weekly podcast "Let There Be Talk"), Jenny Zigrino (HBO, Comedy Central, Netflix), Ethan Simmons-Patterson (Blue Whale Comedy Festival, The Knitting Factory), Moses Storm (HBO special "Trash White," "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," "The Lovebirds" on Netflix, named on of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" in 2022), and Kathleen Dunbar (Las Vegas Comedy Festival).


WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 (SHOWCASE):
Dean Delray, Jenny Zigrino, Ethan Simmons-Patterson, Moses Storm, and Mark Cohen
Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Description: Dean Delray ("WTF with Marc Maron," "Mohr Stories" and his own weekly podcast "Let There Be Talk"), Jenny Zigrino (HBO, Comedy Central, Netflix), Ethan Simmons-Patterson (Blue Whale Comedy Festival, The Knitting Factory), Moses Storm (HBO special "Trash White," "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," "The Lovebirds" on Netflix, named on of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" in 2022), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").


THURSDAY, NOV. 10 THROUGH SUNDAY, NOV. 13 (SHOWCASE):
Dean Delray, Jenny Zigrino, Ethan Simmons-Patterson, Moses Storm, Dennis Blair, and Mark Cohen
Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Description: Dean Delray ("WTF with Marc Maron," "Mohr Stories" and his own weekly podcast "Let There Be Talk"), Jenny Zigrino (HBO, Comedy Central, Netflix), Ethan Simmons-Patterson (Blue Whale Comedy Festival, The Knitting Factory), Moses Storm (HBO special "Trash White," "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," "The Lovebirds" on Netflix, named on of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" in 2022), Dennis Blair ("The Tonight Show," HBO, co-wrote the movie "Easy Money") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").


MONDAY, NOV. 14 (SHOWCASE):
Tom Thakkar, Brian Kiley, Dean Edwards, Monique Marvez, Michael Yo, and Mark Cohen
Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Description: Tom Thakkar (Conan, Comedy Central), Brian Kiley (Emmy winner, writer on Conan for 27 years, writer on Ellen The Final Season, Comedy Central half hour), Dean Edwards ("Saturday Night Live," the movies "Spider-Man" "Goyband" and "New Wave"), Monique Marvez (Three SHOWTIME specials: "The Latin Divas of Comedy," "Snoop Dogg Presents the Bad Girls of Comedy" and her own one-hour special "Not Skinny Not Blonde"), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent"), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").


TUESDAY, NOV. 15 (SHOWCASE):
Tom Thakkar, Brian Kiley, Dean Edwards, Monique Marvez, Michael Yo, and Jay Hollingsworth
Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Description: Tom Thakkar (Conan, Comedy Central), Brian Kiley (Emmy winner, writer on Conan for 27 years, writer on Ellen The Final Season, Comedy Central half hour), Dean Edwards ("Saturday Night Live," the movies "Spider-Man" "Goyband" and "New Wave"), Monique Marvez (Three SHOWTIME specials: "The Latin Divas of Comedy," "Snoop Dogg Presents the Bad Girls of Comedy" and her own one-hour special "Not Skinny Not Blonde"), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent"), and Jay Hollingsworth (All Def/Amazon's "Laugh After Dark," winner of March Comedy Madness, winner of Best of Boston).


WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16 (SHOWCASE):
Tom Thakkar, Brian Kiley, Dean Edwards, Monique Marvez, Michael Yo, and Mark Cohen
Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Description: Tom Thakkar (Conan, Comedy Central), Brian Kiley (Emmy winner, writer on Conan for 27 years, writer on Ellen The Final Season, Comedy Central half hour), Dean Edwards ("Saturday Night Live," the movies "Spider-Man" "Goyband" and "New Wave"), Monique Marvez (Three SHOWTIME specials: "The Latin Divas of Comedy," "Snoop Dogg Presents the Bad Girls of Comedy" and her own one-hour special "Not Skinny Not Blonde"), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent"), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").


THURSDAY, NOV. 17 THROUGH SUNDAY, NOV. 20 (SHOWCASE):
Tom Thakkar, Brian Kiley, Dean Edwards, Monique Marvez, and Mark Cohen
Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Description: Tom Thakkar (Conan, Comedy Central), Brian Kiley (Emmy winner, writer on Conan for 27 years, writer on Ellen The Final Season, Comedy Central half hour), Dean Edwards ("Saturday Night Live," the movies "Spider-Man" "Goyband" and "New Wave"), Monique Marvez (Three SHOWTIME specials: "The Latin Divas of Comedy," "Snoop Dogg Presents the Bad Girls of Comedy" and her own one-hour special "Not Skinny Not Blonde"), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").


MONDAY, NOV. 21 THROUGH SUNDAY, NOV. 27 (SHOWCASE):
Kevin Iso, Marcus Monroe, Reggie Conquest, Traci Skene, and Mark Cohen
Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Description: Kevin Iso ("Flatbush Misdemeanors," "That Damn Michael Che," Comedy Central, Oddball Festival), Marcus Monroe (winner of The Andy Kaufman Award, "Late Show with David Letterman," Edinburgh Fringe Festival, New York Times "Critics' Pick," "The Chris Gethard Show"), Traci Skene (author of "The Comedy Bible"), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").


MONDAY, NOV. 28 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30 (SHOWCASE):
Eddie Ifft, Jackie Fabulous, Trenton Davis, Josh Adam Meyers, Michael Yo, and Mark Cohen
Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Eddie Ifft ("Legit" on FX, "The Green Room" on Showtime, Tommy Chong 420, special on Showtime), Jackie Fabulous ("America's Got Talent," "The Tonight Show," "Last Comic Standing"), Trenton Davis (NBC's "Stand Up For Diversity Competition," "Laughs" on Fox, "Bar Rescue," "The Real"), Josh Adam Meyers (Bill Burr Presents "The Ringers" on Comedy Central, "The Goddam Comedy Jam," "The 500" on Spotify, "F is for Family" on Netflix), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent"), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").


ABOUT COMEDY CELLAR
The Comedy Cellar discovered Dave Chappelle, Ray Romano, Jon Stewart, Dave Attell, Amy Schumer and Chris Rock. In addition to these household names, virtually every important comedian of the last 30 years began their careers at the iconic venue. These stars continue to use the Cellar as their home base; in other words, Comedy Cellar has the world's best taste in comedians. As the most successful and longest-running comedy club in New York City history, the Cellar has been hailed by the toughest and meanest critics in the world, including the New York Times, who said the club has "a billion dollars' worth of comedians."




