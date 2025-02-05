Jeff Lewis Brings ChumpCon To Resorts World Las Vegas: A Star-Studded Fan Experience This Spring

The weekend will include multiple events with Jeff and his “Chumps” at meet-and-greets, cocktail parties and pool parties, followed by an after-party and exclusive brunch
Jeff Lewis, iconic reality TV personality and famed interior designer, will host ChumpCon, a fan-focused experience at Resorts World Las Vegas this April.
On April 12, Jeff Lewis will host a live show from Zouk Nightclub, and event attendees can expect multiple celebrity and personality sightings throughout the reality star-studded weekend.
The complete ChumpCon schedule includes:
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit https://www.rwlasvegas.com/experiences/jeff-lewis-fan-experience/.
Jeff Lewis is widely regarded as America’s most well-known house flipper through his role in Bravo’s docuseries Flipping Out. From his work as a reality star to hosting his highly acclaimed weekly radio shows, including Jeff Lewis LIVE and Jeff Lewis EXTENDED on Sirius XM, Jeff Lewis is proud to announce ChumpCon, an immersive fan experience that celebrates Jeff’s bold personality and his career accomplishments.
