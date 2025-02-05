Jeff Lewis Brings ChumpCon To Resorts World Las Vegas: A Star-Studded Fan Experience This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jeff Lewis, iconic reality TV personality and famed interior designer, will host ChumpCon, a fan-focused experience at Resorts World Las Vegas this April.

The weekend will include multiple events with Jeff and his “Chumps” at meet-and-greets, cocktail parties and pool parties, followed by an after-party and exclusive brunch.

On April 12, Jeff Lewis will host a live show from Zouk Nightclub, and event attendees can expect multiple celebrity and personality sightings throughout the reality star-studded weekend.

The complete ChumpCon schedule includes:

Friday, April 11

Exclusive Meet & Greet and Photo Opportunity at Here Kitty Kitty

ChumpCon Official Welcome Party at Redtail

Chumpeoke hosted by Shane Douglas and Monika Casey at Redtail

Saturday, April 12

Exclusive Meet & Greet and Photo Opportunity at Here Kitty Kitty

Chumps Gone Wild Pool Party Hosted by Joey Zauzig at Ayu Dayclub with a special guest DJ

Jeff Lewis & The Chumps Live in Las Vegas show at Zouk Nightclub

Jeff Lewis Live Official Afterparty with sounds by DJ James Hype

Sunday, April 13

Cook & Kibbitz Farewell Brunch Hosted by Doug Budin at FUHU

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit https://www.rwlasvegas.com/experiences/jeff-lewis-fan-experience/.

Jeff Lewis is widely regarded as America’s most well-known house flipper through his role in Bravo’s docuseries Flipping Out. From his work as a reality star to hosting his highly acclaimed weekly radio shows, including Jeff Lewis LIVE and Jeff Lewis EXTENDED on Sirius XM, Jeff Lewis is proud to announce ChumpCon, an immersive fan experience that celebrates Jeff’s bold personality and his career accomplishments.

Comments