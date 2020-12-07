JOURNEY TO THE NORTH POLE Drive-Through Holiday Experience Now Open at the INDUSTRIAL Event Space

Jingle all the way to "Journey to the North Pole" this holiday season at the INDUSTRIAL event space. The drive-through experience transports guests to a winter wonderland complete with state-of-the-art lights, lasers, projections and more, all perfectly programmed to heartwarming holiday hits. Grab the hot cocoa and pack into the car for the ultimate, fun-for-all-ages joyride to celebrate the spirit of the season.



A co-production of Josh Abelson (the INDUSTRIAL event space), Emo Palumbo (Tag Team Productions) and Brian Rogerson (Sin City Scenic), "Journey to the North Pole" includes three immersive experiences for revelers to enjoy. Each vehicle that arrives to the attraction will tune their radio to a designated station before entering the Holiday Light Show, which showcases dazzling lights under a laser recreation of the awe-inspiring aurora borealis.



The excitement continues as vehicles meander down the Path of Lights, a mesmerizing tunnel of glittering lights and snow, all before arriving at Santa's Workshop, a North Pole experience, featuring none other than Santa and his merry helpers, in which guests can capture selfies with Santa, all from the safety of their vehicles.



"Journey to the North Pole" is illuminated by 100,000+ lights, 380+ strands and 100+ fixtures, including a fully programmable mega tree, all designed and handmade by a team of more than 30 Las Vegas creative professionals who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictures and videos are highly encouraged, so guests can share their "journeys" on Facebook and Instagram using #JourneytotheNorthPole and tagging @northpolelv.



"Journey to the North Pole" can be experienced nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. at the INDUSTRIAL event space, located at 2330 South Industrial Road, through Sunday, Jan. 3. Tickets start at $20 and are now on sale at northpolelv.com/tickets. Space is limited and advance purchases are required. For more information, visit northpolelv.com and follow the "journey" on Facebook and Instagram at @northpolelv.

