Interactive Haunt HORRORWOOD VIDEO Returns To Vegas For Spooky Season!

Majestic Repertory Theatre celebrates Spooky Season with the return of its retro interactive experience: HORRORWOOD VIDEO!

The premise is every horror geek's dream: Horrorwood Video is the last place in Vegas where you can find the rarest fright flicks. Tonight, however, creepy clerk Leon has opened up a vortex. Once you step through it, you'll find yourself in the middle of the scariest 1980s horror films you've never seen, including "Toxic Shock Syndrome," "Heretic Baby 2: The Reckoning," and "The 13th Halloween." The question isn't whether you'll get out safely...but will you rack up late fees while trying?

HORRORWOOD VIDEO is created by Majestic Rep's Artistic Director Troy Heard. "I came of age with movies such as THE MONSTER SQUAD, GREMLINS and THE GOONIES. Although they weren't pure horror flicks, they had a sense of adventure," says Heard. "I wanted to create a very theatrical experience that combines those genres and taps into that particular vein of scary fun."

HORRORWOOD VIDEO will be open multiple dates from Friday, October 18, through Saturday, November 2, from 7 p.m. to midnight. Blackout dates listed on the website. Admission is $20. Majestic Repertory Theatre is located at at 1217 S. Main Street. Tickets are on sale October 1st at www.horrorwoodvideo.com. Call 702-423-6366 for more details.

Photo Credit: Taylor Winters





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You