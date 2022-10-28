Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

INTERNATIONAL ANIME MUSIC FESTIVAL Set To Take Over The Theater AT Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, February 17, 2023

Tickets on sale Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Oct. 28, 2022  

Announced today, the International Anime Music Festival will make a stop at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Feb. 17, 2023 as part of its inaugural 2023 North American Tour. Bringing virtual superstars to 37 venues across the U.S., this will be the first time the popular VTubers (virtually generated animated YouTubers) and Vocaloids (virtual singers with computer-generated voices) will appear onstage together. Tickets for the International Anime Music Festival go on sale to the public this Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT on AXS.com.

Starring Kizuna AI Original Singerloid "#kzn," vocal duo HIMEHINA, vocal trio MaRiNaSu, the North American debut of fan favorite GUMI, and pop twins LiLYPSE, the show will be a live, DJ-led multimedia concert rave. Featuring brand new songs and never-before-seen content, the performance is set to bring the characters to life through state-of-the-art LED and high-definition digital projections. Originating in Japan, these superstar avatars have quickly become fan favorites of the international anime-music movement, exploding globally over the past two years. Their talent has drawn in tens of millions of followers worldwide, generating over 62 million Google searches, and more than 1.2 billion views (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others).

The International Anime Music Festival is produced by Anime Entertainment LLC - co-founded by industry veterans and BASE Hologram Co-Founders and CEOs Bob Ringe and Marty Tudor - with Creative Director Rob Roth (Tony Award winner for Disney's Beauty and the Beast). Visit IAMF.LIVE to learn more.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit www.virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.



