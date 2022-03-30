IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH Extends in Honor of Vincent van Gogh's Birthday

In honor of Vincent van Gogh's birthday on Wednesday, March 30 IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH, the critically-acclaimed art installation at The Shops at Crystals (adjacent to ARIA) in Las Vegas has announced that the exhibit has been extended at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas through Labor Day, September 5, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at vangoghvegas.com.

In collaboration with Immersive Van Gogh and the International Society for Bipolar Disorders (ISBD), folk rock legend Don McLean will also release a new music video of his song "Vincent," also known as "Starry, Starry Night." The video was recorded at Immersive Van Gogh Los Angeles and is being released in commemoration of Van Gogh's birthday and World Bipolar Day on Wednesday, March 30. Visit immersivevangogh.com/don to view the video. Viewers are encouraged to make a donation to support the ISBD; anyone making a donation of $40 or more will receive a two-for-one coupon code (valid through April 30) to visit Immersive Van Gogh in any of the 14 cities where it is currently being presented. To make a donation to the ISBD, click here.

Van Gogh, born March 30, 1853, is widely thought to have struggled with bipolar disorder or other mental illness, and tragically took his own life in 1890. World Bipolar Day, recognized annually on March 30, is a world-wide awareness initiative that provides a platform for education and discussion. The video release also commemorates the 50th anniversary of the song's rise to No. 2 on Billboard Charts in March of 1972.

"I am excited to release this video in collaboration with Immersive Van Gogh and the International Society for Bipolar Disorders," says McLean. "Van Gogh himself struggled with mental health, and by launching this video, we hope to support mental health awareness as a tribute to Van Gogh on his birthday. This is an especially meaningful way for me to commemorate the 50th anniversary of a song that so many people have told me has a special personal resonance for them."

"Don McLean's song is truly a classic," added Immersive Van Gogh producer Corey Ross. "We are grateful for the opportunity to bring wider awareness and understanding about bipolar disorders thanks to this collaboration."

"Approximately 2% of the general population has bipolar disorder, formerly known as manic-depressive illness, and it affects women and men equally of all ages," states President of the International Society for Bipolar Disorders Professor Gin Malhi. "We are delighted to partner with Immersive Van Gogh through this initiative that celebrates both Van Gogh's birthday and World Bipolar Day, to raise awareness of this illness and the important work of our organization and its members."

To learn more about World Bipolar Day, visit worldbipolarday.org. To learn more about the International Society for Bipolar Disorders, visit isbd.org. To learn more about Immersive Van Gogh, visit immersivevangogh.com.

Lighthouse Immersive and Foster Entertainment, the catalysts of the mesmerizing digital art space, debuted their worldwide sensation, a?? Immersive Van Gogh, in the heart of Las Vegas for the first time in September 2021. The visually striking exhibition encourages guests to experience the awe-inspiring works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh through 500,000 cubic feet of immersive projections, 60,600 frames of video and 90,000,000 pixels.

The Immersive Van Gogh team includes Creator Massimiliano Siccardi; Composer Luca Longobardi and Art Director Vittorio Guidotti, all of whom have created immersive art exhibits in Europe. In addition, David Korins, the award-winning designer of numerous Broadway hits including Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen, has joined forces with the Italian creative team and will sculpt the Immersive Van Gogh public spaces. Korins is also making us of creative technology to create a series of illuminating, interactive and one-of-a-kind elements that offer ways to learn more about Vincent van Gogh, his life, his body of work and to take a deeper, more insightful look at how his work resonates with modern-day audiences.

This winning team has made Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas one of the most impressive stagings to date, having already opened to tremendous acclaim in Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York. Since its North American premiere in July 2020, more than 4.8 million tickets have been sold, making Immersive Van Gogh one of the most popular attractions currently in North America.

Tickets for the exhibition, located at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas on Level 3 at The Shops at Crystals (adjacent to ARIA Resort & Casino) are on-sale now at vangoghvegas.com. Tickets range in price from $59.99 to $99.99 (+ taxes and fees). For tickets or more information about a??Immersive Van Gogha??, visit a??vangoghvegas.com. Follow the exhibition on social media on a??Facebooka?? and Ia??nstagrama??.