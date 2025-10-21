HELL'S KITCHEN, THE NOTEBOOK And More On Sale This Week At Smith Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Smith Center for the Performing Arts will open ticket sales for the final four productions in the 2025–2026 Toyota Broadway Las Vegas Series on Friday, October 24 at 10 a.m. The second half of the season will feature productions direct from Broadway, each recognized with major Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

The season will resume in February with SPAMALOT, followed by THE NOTEBOOK in March and April, SHUCKED in June, and HELL’S KITCHEN later that month. Fans can purchase tickets and find full details at TheSmithCenter.com. Box office phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Broadway fans may also enter a contest for the chance to win a pair of tickets to the opening night performance of all four remaining Broadway Las Vegas productions at The Smith Center this spring. The winner will receive two floor seats for each production and a merchandise pack featuring official souvenirs from the shows.

Limited seats remain for the two productions concluding the first half of the season: Stereophonic (October 21–26) and Disney’s The Lion King (November 19–30).

SPAMALOT

February 24 – March 1, 2026

Spamalot, the musical comedy “lovingly ripped off” from Monty Python and the Holy Grail, will bring its signature irreverence to Las Vegas this February. Featuring book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by Idle and John Du Prez, the show includes iconic numbers such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” and “Find Your Grail.” Recommended for ages 8 and up.

THE NOTEBOOK

March 31 – April 5, 2026

Based on Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling novel and the 2004 film, The Notebook tells the story of Allie and Noah, two lovers from different worlds bound by an enduring connection. The production features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson, a book by Bekah Brunstetter (This Is Us), direction by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Rent) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and choreography by Katie Spelman. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

SHUCKED

June 2 – June 7, 2026

Shucked, the Tony Award-winning musical comedy, will make its Las Vegas debut in June. Written by Tony winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), with music and lyrics by Grammy Award winners Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and directed by Tony winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), the show is a homegrown musical celebration of humor, heart, and originality. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

HELL’S KITCHEN

June 23 – June 28, 2026

Closing the season, Hell’s Kitchen will feature the songs and story of 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys. The musical follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl discovering her purpose in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, in a story inspired by Keys’ own life and community. Blending Keys’ greatest hits with new songs and choreography, the production explores identity, mentorship, and empowerment. Recommended for ages 8 and up.