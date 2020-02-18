HAPPY TOGETHER 2020 Summer Tour Will Play The Smith Center In Las Vegas July 16

The touring sensation that has crisscrossed the nation while delighting audiences for a decade, the hit-filled Happy Together package tour returns to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas for one night only, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets starting at $40 go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24 and will be available at TheSmithCenter.com and at The Smith Center box office.

Now in its 11th year, the highly-successful Happy Together tour returns with a show full of chart-topping hits from the '60s and '70s including the 59 Billboard Top 40 smashes made famous between the lineup of acclaimed artists. With a lineup featuring returning favorites and new additions, the tour is once again headlined and hosted by The Turtles, who will be supported by Chuck Negron of Three Dog Night, The Association, Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere & The Raiders, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.

The Turtles, who ruled the airwaves in the late '60s, are best known for their harmony-heavy California pop sound, with hits such as "Elenore," "She'd Rather Be With Me," "It Ain't Me Babe," "You Showed Me," and the titular "Happy Together." Ron Dante joins the lineup to delight with his own mega-hit, "Sugar, Sugar".

Chuck Negron, formerly of Three Dog Night, returns for 2020 tour, bringing with him his outstanding lead vocals on such global hits as "Joy To The World," "One," "Mama Told Me Not To Come," "Black & White," "Shambala," "An Old Fashioned Love Song," "Easy To Be Hard," "Eli's Coming," and others. Three Dog Night scored an impressive 21 Top 40 singles and 12 consecutive gold albums in the late '60s and early '70s.

Also returning to the tour is The Association, who enjoyed massive radio success in the '60s with #1 hits such as "Cherish," "Windy," "Never My Love," and "Along Comes Mary." This iconic vocal group was a staple on AM radio in the '60s.

Brand new to the Happy Together tour is Mark Lindsay, former lead singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders. Lindsay and his high-kicking stage persona will be performing Raiders' hits as well as solo gems such as "Kicks," "Hungry," "Good Thing," "Arizona," and "Indian Reservation." Lindsay's songs appear in the 2019 Quentin Tarantino blockbuster "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood."

Also new to the Happy Together touring family for 2020 are The Vogues. Known for their harmony-driven pop sound, The Vogues had numerous Top 10 hits with singles such as "Five O'clock World," "You're the One," "My Special Angel," and "Turn Around Look at Me."

Rounding out the bill is The Cowsills, the harmonious family act (two brothers and a sister) that inspired the smash hit '60s television show "The Partridge Family". They are sure to delight with their best-known songs "Hair," "Indian Lake," "The Rain, The Park & Other Things (I Love the Flower Girl)," and more.

Tickets for the Happy Together 2020 tour stop at The Smith Center on July 16, starting at $40, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24. For tickets and more information, visit TheSmithCenter.com.





