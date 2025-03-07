Grammy-Nominated Ambrosia Set To Perform The Nashville Social Club In Carson City, Nevada

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Carson City, Nevada's premier live music venue, Nashville Social Club, is hosting a month-long event celebration "Get Glad, Not Mad March Madness."

The festivities kicked off last weekend with a sold-out show by country artist Jakota Waas and the monthly R&B Music Brunch. The momentum continues this weekend with a double concert event featuring Grammy-nominated rock legends Ambrosia, who will take the stage at The Swan Music Hall on Friday, March 7, and Saturday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m. Low ticket warning for these shows, which will sell-out.

Known for their timeless hits and dynamic live performances, Ambrosia remains a must-see act for rock enthusiasts. The five-time Grammy-nominated ensemble emerged in the 1970s from the South Bay of Los Angeles, blending progressive rock, classical, and R&B influences. The band, originally formed by Joseph Puerta, Christopher North, David Pack, and Burleigh Drummond, has evolved while staying true to their musical roots. Today, three of the original members are joined by guitarist Doug Jackson, keyboardist Mary Harris, and lead vocalist Kipp Lennon (of the band Venice), continuing to captivate audiences old and new. Ambrosia's extensive history includes collaborations with industry icons such as Alan Parsons, Michael McDonald, and Fleetwood Mac, along with chart-topping hits like "How Much I Feel" and "Biggest Part of Me."

"Get Glad, Not Mad March Madness" lineup continues with performances by Celtic rockers The Young Dubliners, Beatles tribute band Beatles Flashback, and a special matinee show from The Jazz Catz. The celebration also includes dance socials and a variety of other entertainment offerings, solidifying Nashville Social Club's reputation as Northern Nevada's top destination for live music.

Upcoming March Events:

Sunday, March 9th - Jazz Catz Swing Band Free Matinee Performance

Thursday, March 13th - Jim Clark, "The Trainman' Lecture - Tickets

Friday, March 14th - The Young Dubliners - Tickets

Saturday, March 22nd - Boys of Summer Eagles Tribute - SOLD OUT (Dinner Reservations)

Saturday, March 29th - The Beatles Flashback - Ticket

Recurring Events:

Tuesday Night DJ Trivia - 7pm (Reservations Recommended)

Wednesday Night Honkytonk Country & Line Dancing - 6pm in The Swan

Sunday, March 30th - Monthly Sunday Dance Social at 4pm (Lessons at 4:30pm / $12 Entry)

For those looking to elevate their concert experience, Nashville Social Club offers pre-show dinner reservations, where guests can indulge in expertly crafted cuisine, signature cocktails, and decadent desserts before the show. Limited tickets remain for Ambrosia's performances, so fans are encouraged to secure their spots for this unforgettable night of music. Don't miss the chance to witness rock history live at The Swan Music Hall-grab your tickets now! Visit www.thenashvilleclub.com.

