GRAMMY Award-nominated Guitarist Ottmar Liebert And Luna Negra To Perform At Boulder Station

Renowned GRAMMY Award-nominated guitarist, songwriter, and producer Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra are returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at The Railhead at Boulder Station on Friday, September 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $32.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 11, 2025 at 10 a.m.

Ottmar Liebert's global success can be attributed to a myriad of things – his creative vision, his determination, and a strong sense of melody. Born in Cologne, Germany, he began playing guitar at 11. Before the age of 19, Liebert had intended to stay in Germany and pursue a career as a designer and photographer. However, while journeying extensively through Asia and playing with other travelers and local musicians, he realized that he could not escape a life of music. After pursuing his dreams of playing rock music in Boston, he settled in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Santa Fe was a fresh start for Liebert in many ways and in addition to returning to the acoustic guitar, he remained open to letting the place define the music he made. It was this openness to the local landscape that defined what was to become his musical style, a mix of Spanish, Mexican and World elements, strong melodies tinged with a shade of melancholy, balanced with upbeat rhythms.

Liebert has since become one of the most successful instrumental artists of the past decades, entertaining audiences around the world and releasing a catalog of 33 classic albums including live recordings, an orchestral album for Sony Classical, a binaural surround sound recording, remix albums, a lullaby and a flamenco-reggae album. During his career, he has played more than two thousand concerts worldwide. Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra have played two concerts with the New Mexico Philharmonic featuring Liebert's music arranged by bassist, Jon Gagan. These two concerts, to date, have broken attendance records for the New Mexico Philharmonic. Ottmar Liebert has been nominated for five Grammy awards.

Tickets for Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra are $32.50, $42.50, and $52.50 plus applicable fees for reserved seating. Doors open at 7 p.m. and guests must be 21 years or older. All tickets go on sale Friday, April 11, 2025 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center stationcasinoslive.com or through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com.

