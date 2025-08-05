Feature: Viva Drag Brunch Vegas to debut Aug. 9

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Viva Drag Brunch Vegas, Las Vegas’s boldest new brunch experience, will debut at Alebrijes by Chef Paco Aug. 9.

Produced by Jesus Nanci Productions, this all‑new drag brunch will bring high‑energy entertainment and a chef‑curated brunch buffet with bottomless mimosas to Downtown’s Fremont Street. The new show will feature fierce drag performances by Las Vegas’s most dazzling queens.

Elliott with 2 Ts – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 alum, classically trained dancer bringing high‑energy grace and fire to the stage.

Barb – Campy, quick‑witted queen with over 10 years of experience and the ultimate “favorite neighbor” energy.

RoShay – High‑kicking, hair‑twirling diva blending bold looks, fierce moves, and unstoppable energy.

Akasha L’Statt – The sultry Sin City Enchantress serving slick‑back ponytails, dazzling tricks, and bottomless brunch glam.

Lucky Locaine – Pocket‑rocket performer mixing Y2K glam, chaos, and charm with unshakable confidence.

Gracie Spina - After snatching a dancer position in a headlining show on The Strip, she decided to take her high kicks, hair whips, and talent to Las Vegas in 2023.

Jenna Obman - Performing for over a decade, she loves changing up styles and a costume with fringe to shake on stage.

Ryan Trotman – A jazzy funkadelic firecracker born in California and raised right here in the fabulous Las Vegas!

Matthew Cooke - Having only moved to Las Vegas a year ago, Matthew is known for having quick wit and legs that just won’t quit.

Warren VanOver - Straight but never straight‑laced, Warren brings the heat and a whole lotta sass to the Vegas drag stage.

Talia Rose - She has been dancing most of her life and has seven years of professional work under her belt.

Jesus Nanci (Jesus Nanci Productions), founder, producer, and choreographer of Viva Drag Brunch Vegas, moved to Las Vegas in 2006. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts, Dance, and Choreography from the University of Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Within the first two years, I started to work with local dance companies and danced with Las Vegas Contemporary Dance Theater with Bernard Gaddis and the Nevada Repertory Dance Theater,” Jesus explained. He would then perform in Frank Marino Divas Las Vegas, Absinthe, and MJ Live. His goals included choreographing and producing shows, as well as starting his own dance company.

“I was working on the show for almost a year, auditioning cast members and selecting the best for our new show. We will be rotating the cast, and I might even go on stage," laughed Jesus.

Alebrijes by Chef Paco in Neonopolis was selected due to its great space and excellent food by owner and operator Chef Paco. For more info, visit alebrijesbychefpaco.com, follow on Facebook and Instagram.

“I believe downtown is the heart of Las Vegas, through old classic So Vegas still down there,” said Jesus. “Our slogan, ‘Brunch Just Got a Makeover,’ there's a whole aesthetic and background with that whole meaning for us to bring something a little bit fresher, mixing classical show outlines that still have this immersive and interactive experience. It is choreographed, still making everybody feel like they're part of the show and engaging with the audience.”

Viva Drag Brunch Vegas will debut at Alebrijes by Chef Paco, Neonopolis, 450 E. Fremont St., on the third floor with two brunches at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. starting Aug. 9. There is an underground parking garage with the entrance off 4th Street. For more info, visit vivadragbrunchvegas.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.