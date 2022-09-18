Feature: The Docksiders Drop Anchor at The Duomo at the Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino

The Docksiders, the only Yacht Rock group in Las Vegas, entertains audiences with beloved hits in their residency at The Duomo in the Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino.

Soft rock from the 1970s to 1980s became its own music genre as Yacht Rock when the online video series, Yacht Rock, debuted and coined the phrase, encompassing the music played on boats and yachts in Southern California. It was also based on a group of musicians who played on everyone's hits, especially Michael McDonald.

Led by three-time Grammy™ Award nominee Kevin Sucher, The Docksiders performs "this tongue-in-cheek genre, but it is an amazing collection of music that touches people and brings everyone back to a simpler time. We see the music making people very happy." They also immerse fans in paying homage to the Strip, embracing sequences along with visual production, focusing on the music while having fun.

Band members include Kevin (singer, producer, lead), his wife, Erin Sucher (singer), Bobby Rouse (singer), Chris Kollman (drums), Matt Vollmer (bass), Clay Konnor (sax), Larry Esparza (guitar) and Theo Merriweather (keys). The entire band relocated to Las Vegas.

One special guest is Kevin's and Erin's 8-year-old son, who performs one song during the show to the delight of fans and his parents. The couple also supports the nonprofit Best Buddies (bestbuddies.org), a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Kevin is in the running for 2022 Nevada Champion of the Year for Best Buddies International.

The band, with its residency, is an extension of Kevin's career which began in musical theater at age 10 in Wisconsin. He performed with Orson Beam in Music Man as the character of Winthrop Paroo.

"Broadway was always had my heart, and it was a big dream of mine that someday I would perform on a Broadway stage," he explains. While it might not be Broadway, he is headlining with his band on a stage in Las Vegas off the Strip.

Kevin put the band together four years ago because "I have always been in love with this music. These hits had the richest writing, complex production, and amazing performances. I was in a car listening to Sirius XM radio and thought it would be fun to put a band together."

He had not performed in 20 years, pivoting his career to managing artists and as a recording engineer, producer, and mixer. He was building his management company representing artists, record companies, and producers.

"I was managing an artist touring with one of the biggest girl groups on the planet, and the agent and I were working together professionally because of this tour. I had seen many tribute acts selling tickets, and I told the agent that this is the kind of act I would do if I came out of retirement. The agent offered to sign my band and represent us, so I reached out to some great musicians and put together The Docksiders," says Kevin.

The Docksiders had been touring the country, and one of his dearest friends, Tony Orlando, introduced him to the owners of The Duomo.

"Tony [Orlando], who is a wonderful friend of mine since we worked together at South Point, would almost yell at me that The Docksiders and their brand of the show is the future of Las Vegas, and this is what Vegas needs with a sound and professionalism that is off the charts," adds Damian Costa, President of Pompey Entertainment in partnership with The Duomo.

The rock venue The Duomo features a 300-seat live music theater, nostalgic arcade, and a fast-casual dining Italian restaurant, Cupola Cafeì, featuring a menu designed by celebrity chef Mimmo Ferraro.

"We love Las Vegas and want to stay here a very long time. We plan to give back to the community and become true Las Vegas residents," Kevin says.

The Docksiders will perform Monday to Thursday and Saturdays, dark Friday and Sunday. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the show starting at 6 p.m. Guests can choose from general admission and VIP ticket selections, with VIP packages including a meet and greet photo opportunity with the band. Tickets are available at www.thedocksiders.com.

Photo Credit: Ira Kuzma Photography