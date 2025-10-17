Feature: “THE LAST SHOW” TO DEBUT AT MYRON’S AT THE SMITH CENTER OCT. 26

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Last Show, a new musical inspired by the true stories of Las Vegas performers, will present a script-reading performance and an original musical score as a benefit for The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas (TCS). The debut will be held at Myron’s at The Smith Center on Sunday, Oct. 26. A VIP meet-the-artists reception follows the performance.

The Last Show script was written by Michelle St. Angelo, music and lyrics by Barry Anderson (Jersey Boys, Legally Blonde), directed by Eric Jordan Young (The Cocktail Cabaret, Vegas! The Show, Ragtime), and produced by Megan and Susan Wilson of Libra Productions.

“Audiences can expect to go on a musical journey that showcases the lives and experiences of Las Vegas entertainment industry professionals and the love they have for their careers," explained Eric. "The daily commitment artists make to their craft is immense. A career in show business can be incredibly gratifying and joyful, yet complicated and disappointing. The Last Show acknowledges the good times and the bad times, the triumphs and the obstacles. It also addresses the question many artists have encountered: 'Why am I doing this?' For many, it's because there's nothing else they've ever wanted to do. You can't quell the artist in you even when you're presented with the last opportunity to do so. Somehow, your desire to continue, to connect, and to participate as a storyteller presents itself and ultimately, passion prevails.”

“We have such a great relationship from having done cocktail cabaret and even before that, some shows that we did together. He's so creative and so gifted as a director, actor, and dancer,” said Keith Thompson, founder, producer, and host.

The stellar cast lineup includes leads Janien Valentine (God Lives In Glass, Mayfair Supper Club), Lisa Marie Smith (Mayfair Supper Club, Baz), Gret Gonzalez (Nunsense, Tony ‘N’Tina’s Wedding), Paul Bradley (Vegas! The Show, Children of Eden, Big River), Jack Saleeby (Shrek, The Wizard of Oz), and Jason Martinez (Sheena Easton, Jersey Boys). The supporting cast is Paul Johnson (The Atomic Saloon Show, Spazmatics, Raiding the Rock Vault), Tim Tucker (Mamma Mia Las Vegas, Hair), Peng Peng Lee (Warped!, Overcompensating), and Brad Standley (Baz, Waitress National Tour).

Anderson will conduct his own score from the piano, joined on stage by bassist Tyler Williams (Le Reve), UNLV percussion alum and two-time Pacific-Southwest Emmy Award winner Dr. Alex Stopa on drums, and guitarist Steven Lee (Donny and Marie).

"The Last Show" pulls back the curtain on the raw and authentic lives of those who give everything to the stage. Unlike any other city, Las Vegas demands relentless devotion, talent, and perseverance, where dazzling spectacle hides exhaustion, sacrifice, and grit. When the lights go dark, a show family must reckon with identity, loss, and the haunting question of who they are when the stage disappears. With biting humor and a soaring score, this musical gives the classic genre a bold Vegas twist.

“This particular one is very special to us because it was written about Vegas, about the Vegas community, and what Vegas faced as the pandemic came and stopped everything in its tracks," said Keith. "The idea of The Last Show being what if this last show was your last show is something that we all felt. If you think about it from that point of view, and you were in the community during that period of time, you can't help but be very moved by the very idea of it. That's why I think this particular piece has a lot of power.”

A Nevada nonprofit 501(c)(3) since 2017, the mission of TCS is to provide a platform for original music, scholarship, and financial assistance to the Las Vegas entertainment community. TCS serves as a forum that allows local and visiting composers, lyricists, and songwriters the opportunity to present original music to a supportive audience in an informal cabaret-style setting. TCS also encourages and nurtures young, emerging creative talent by offering scholarships to the UNLV Music Composition and Jazz Composition Departments.

Co-founded in 2006 by Keith (The Cocktail Cabaret, Idaho! The Comedy-Musical, Jersey Boys), he also produces and hosts each showcase. TCS encourages the development of new works and new collaborations between writers who meet at the showcase and often begin writing together. Visit thecomposersshowcase.com to donate or for more information.

The Last Show, a benefit for The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas, will be held at Myron’s at The Smith Center starting at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26. A VIP meet-the-artists reception follows the performance. An additional tax-deductible donation of $40 is requested to attend the VIP reception. RSVP by email to composersshowcaselv@gmail.com.