Feature: Nevada Ballet Theatre To Present ROMEO & JULIET October 17–19

Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) returns to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts with one of the most beloved stories of all time, Romeo & Juliet, with four performances Oct. 17-19.

Based on William Shakespeare's enduring classic, this breathtaking full-length ballet transports audiences to 15th-century Verona in a dramatic tale of ill-fated love, choreographed by James Canfield.

Set to Sergei Prokofiev's sweeping, evocative score, Romeo & Juliet unfolds against lush sets and period costumes that bring the feuding Montagues and Capulets vividly to life. Through a captivating blend of comedy and tragedy, movement and mime, NBT's company dancers tell the timeless story of two young lovers whose devotion defies family, fate, and society itself.

From rousing street fights and intricate swordsmanship to the grace of traditional court dancing, Canfield’s choreography balances the intensity of passion with the elegance of classical ballet. The result is an emotionally charged production that highlights both the artistry and athleticism of Nevada Ballet Theatre’s ensemble.

“Romeo & Juliet has remained one of the great stories because it explores love in its purest form — impulsive, fearless, and ultimately transformative,” says Canfield. “Through Prokofiev’s score and the language of movement, we’re able to express emotions that words alone can’t convey. It’s a work that connects deeply with audiences every time it’s performed.”

Audiences can enjoy a “Peek Behind the Curtain” with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage with commentary by Canfield by clicking here.

Performances will take place October 17–19, with four opportunities to experience this iconic work:

Thursday, October 17 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 18 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 19 – 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

All performances will be held at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. Tickets are available now at nevadaballet.org or by calling the box office at (702) 243-2623.

As part of its 2025–26 Season, Nevada Ballet Theatre will celebrate the power of storytelling through dance with a diverse lineup of classical and contemporary works. This season will feature audience favorites and exciting new premieres. It reflects NBT's commitment to artistry, education, and the enhancement of the cultural life of Southern Nevada. For more information, visit nevadaballet.org.