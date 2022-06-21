Feature: MICHAEL CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE Amazes Fans at Penn & Teller Theater in Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

Photo by David Szymanski

Magician Michael Carbonaro, star of truTV's The Carbonaro Effect, will bring his shenanigans, humor, and magic to Las Vegas. Penn & Teller Present: Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage will be performed at the Penn & Teller Theater in the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino through July 10.

The show will showcase his blend of humor and charisma, inventive illusions, which will amaze audiences of all ages, and some new additions exclusively for the Las Vegas run. Michael interacts with the audience, running out into the crowd, and brings people onstage while creating laughter, fun, and joy.

"While we are on tour in Australia from late May through early July, we're going to turn the keys of our theater over to someone else for the very first time-our good buddy Michael Carbonaro. He is one of our favorite magicians, and we are so happy to be able to present him in his first extended Las Vegas run," said Penn Jillette. "I love Michael Carbonaro. He's a great friend of ours. His magic is mind-blowing because he's such a madly great writer/actor. I see him about midway between Disney and The Rocky Horror Show."

While Michael had performed in Las Vegas when he was touring, this is his first residency. "This is the legit taste of the Siegfried and Roy's lifestyle of a Las Vegas residency that performers dream of attaining. I am so excited out of my mind," says Michael.

He originally wanted to be a makeup artist for special effects with his love of Halloween, monsters, and horror movies. At the age of 13, Michael started to go to a magic shop located in Long Island, New York, for special effects. "A magic shop offers pranks, jokes, costumes, horror masks, magic tricks, and illusions. That was like my church. Everything I love is in this one place," he explains. "I found myself going to the magic side of the store because I love getting to react and interact with people. I could perform an illusion, get a response, and make a connection."

As for the appeal of magic for centuries, "Curiosity and mystery never go out of style, and we need it so desperately. I think that the more the world seems to answer questions or everything is available at the touch of a button for searching, there might appear to be no more mysteries. The human soul craves magic and mystery. People are so fascinated to learn that the universe does not work the way we think it does. Magic really does that, giving an exhilarating, freeing feeling."

During his time in Las Vegas, Michael is working with AFAN to give back to the community. AFAN (Aid for AIDS of Nevada) supports and advocates for adults and children living with and affected by HIV/AIDS in Southern Nevada. Visit AFANLV.org for more info.

Michael is also an actor with television appearances in Happily Divorced, 30 Rock, Grey's Anatomy, and CSI Miami. Carbonaro studied experimental theater at New York University with the aspiration of entertaining audiences through a variety of theatrical mediums, including hidden-camera magic. He would showcase this on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."

His hit comedic series, "The Carbonaro Effect," currently airs on HBO Max and syndication. In the show, Michael performs inventive tricks on unsuspecting members of the public who are unaware that he is a magician. Whether posing as a store clerk, coffee shop barista, or museum curator, Michael's illusions-leave audiences laughing. Michael has toured since 2016 with "Michael Carbonaro Live!" delighting audiences across the country. Visit michaelcarbonaro.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Penn & Teller Present: Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage will be performed at the Penn & Teller Theater in the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino through July 10. Exclusive meet and greet packages are available and the show is family-friendly. Showtime is 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday (dark Monday through Wednesday). For more info, click here.