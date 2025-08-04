Feature: Headliner Jacquelyn Holland-Wright to Perform in Hawaii Aug. 8-24

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jacquelyn Holland-Wright, a 30-year veteran of the Las Vegas and Broadway stages, will take time off from her leading role in the hit musical Menopause the Musical at Harrah’s on the Strip with a return on Sept. 2. She is returning to her native Hawaii to perform the role of Rose in Gypsy with production shows to benefit I’m A Bright Kid Foundation Aug. 8-24.

She was born and raised in Kailua, Hawaii, a graduate of James B. Castle High School, and was one of the original "Bright Kids.” Jacquelyn made her stage debut as young Gretl in The Sound of Music under the mentorship of the late educator and director Ron Bright in 1977. In 1987, Ron cast her as Rose in the beloved production of Gypsy. Jacquelyn will reprise the role of Rose for the fundraiser for the foundation honoring his legacy and the foundation created in his honor.

The performances will also be deeply heartfelt by Jacquelyn with the passing of her high school best friend, original "Bright Kid," and native Hawaiian Jade Stice. Gypsy will open on Aug. 8, which would have been Jade’s 55th birthday, and 2025 marks 40 years since they performed together in Gypsy during their senior year of high school.

Gypsy premiered on Broadway on May 21, 1959, opening at the Broadway Theatre starring Ethel Merman as Rose. Gypsy tells the story of Rose, a determined stage mother with unfilled dreams of her own who pushes her daughters, June and Louise, into the world of vaudeville and, later, burlesque. The musical explores themes of ambition, fame, and the complexities of mother-daughter relationships.

Since 2015, Jacquelyn has enthralled audiences as a Soap Star in Menopause The Musical, the longest-running musical on the Las Vegas Strip. Her dynamic career spans an impressive range of productions. She originated the lead role of Jocelyn in the world premiere of Sudoku The Musical and showcased comedic brilliance as Carolyn in Divorce Party. She starred alongside Rick Springfield in EFX, headlined Tease, and was a featured singer for Wayne Newton, including on his first USO Tour post 9/11. She has performed with icons including Ruth Pointer, Cindy Williams, Neil McCoy, Jessica Simpson, Shaggy, Jennifer Hudson, and Rob Schneider.

“My move to Las Vegas was both unexpected and serendipitous. At the time, I was working on cruise ships and based in Los Angeles when I came across an audition notice for EFX, a large-scale production starring Tommy Tune at MGM Grand. My boyfriend's green card was expiring, so we made a spontaneous decision to drive to Vegas, audition, and get married while we were at it,” recalled Jacquelyn​​​​​​.

"I was asked to return for a callback later that afternoon, and I told them I had to get married first, but I’ll be back by 4:30. We raced to the Special Memory Wedding Chapel, chose Prince’s ‘1999’ as our soundtrack, and I memorized my sides in the car on the way there. It took 56 minutes from the wedding to the license, and I made it back in time for the callback. I booked the job.

“That gig ultimately led me to take over the role opposite Rick Springfield, and years later, I was cast as Donna in Mamma Mia! at Mandalay Bay, the same role my predecessor from EFX had moved on to before me. Life has a funny way of weaving things together.”

In 2019, she premiered her concert, Anyway, with world-renowned pianist Dr. Philip Fortenberry and composer/music arranger/director/producer Keith Thompson at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts to raise awareness and funds for canine cancer research. A passionate advocate for animal health, Jacquelyn proudly supports the Washington State University School of Veterinary Medicine in pioneering advanced cancer treatments for pets.

Jacquelyn has volunteered as a judge and presenter for master classes at The Smith Center's Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards. This regional program is part of the National Jimmy Awards in New York City. The program showcases and recognizes students involved in various roles both on and off the stage, while also encouraging talent and achievement in musical theater across high schools in Nevada.

She is a mother, actress, voice-over artist, singer, acting coach, and member of Actors Equity Association. For more information, visit jacquelynhollandwright.com. Follow on social media on Facebook @Jacquelyn-Holland-Wright and Instagram @Jac_holland_wright and @hawaiijac.

Photo by Jenna Leigh of Killer Imaging