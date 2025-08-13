Feature: Classics with Class Concert comes to Myron’s at The Smith Center on Aug. 20

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Renowned pianist Philip Fortenberry and singer Elisa Fiorillo will star in The Classics with Class at Myron’s at The Smith Center on Aug. 20.

“I think what makes the classics timeless is a substantial lyric paired with unforgettable melodies and harmonic structures that are easily recognized. They evoke an emotional response from listeners as well as performers that make us almost need to hear them, to experience them time and time again,” explained Philip.

The enchanting concert will celebrate timeless music from legendary artists, including Barbra Streisand, Eydie Gorme, Judy Garland, and Julie Andrews. Experience the exquisite piano artistry of Philip alongside Elisa's masterful vocals in an intimate setting that brings these beloved classics to life. The concert will also feature talented musicians: Carlos Elorza on bass, Don Meoli from Jersey Boys on drums, and Ramiro Nasello on trumpet.

The audience will enjoy iconic songs “Big Spender,” “Miss Otis Regrets,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” and “All I Ask of You” (from Phantom of the Opera). Philip will be performing Chopin's Etude in tribute to Elisa's father, who was a concert pianist and one of only a handful of students to study with the great Vladimir Horowitz.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been privileged to perform with vocalists from many different genres including the worlds of opera, jazz, musical theater, pop music as well as R&B. Elisa has the ability to sing well in all of these styles, and while each genre and style is different from the other, in our show we utilize aspects of all of these since all of they have so profoundly influenced us both,” said Philip.

Philip Fortenberry Photo credit Erik Kabik

Philip has had a distinguished career spanning over 60 years on the bench, making him one of the most sought-after pianists on Broadway. He is the proud recipient of the prestigious “Ghostlight Award” for “Best Musician on Broadway.” In addition to his Broadway accomplishments, he served as the hand and body double for actor Michael Douglas in HBO’s biopic Behind the Candelabra.

Philip has performed on renowned concert stages, including Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, and The White House, where he has headlined to rave reviews. Known for his signature playing style and southern charm, he has appeared in 10 Broadway shows and eight national tours, including Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, Ragtime, and The Lion King. Follow Philip on Facebook @PhilipFortenberryPianist and Instagram @philipfortenberry.

Elisa is an acclaimed vocalist and lyricist celebrated for her remarkable solo career and performances alongside Prince and his band, The New Power Generation, with whom she toured globally until his passing in 2016. Recently, she performed at Caesars Palace alongside Josh Groban and has earned Billboard-charting songwriting credits.

Elisa rose to fame at the age of 15 after winning the 1985 Star Search talent show. She later signed with Chrysalis Records and collaborated with John “Jellybean” Benitez, achieving international success with the hit song “Who Found Who.” Throughout her career, she has released three albums, directed television series, and voiced characters in anime.

Currently, Elisa is engaged in multiple recording projects. With a mix of iconic covers and original songs, she captivates audiences by sharing the passion, strength, and emotion that have defined her extraordinary career. Follow Elisa on Facebook @Elisa.j.fiorillo and Instagram @elisafiorillo1.

Tickets can be purchased at The Smith Center Box Office, by phone at 702-749-2000, or online at TheSmithCenter.com.