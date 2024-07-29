FIRST FRIDAY Returns With 'Siesta' Theme In August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



First Friday Foundation has announced that the August 2nd First Friday theme is Siesta. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. this month to embrace a cooler part of the day.

The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated one hundred First Friday artists and craftspeople.

JRNY Gallery, a pioneering digital art space located in the heart of the Las Vegas Arts District, is the new Presenting Sponsor of First Friday. The partnership underscores JRNY Gallery's commitment to showing the future of art and the transformative potential of Web3 technologies for artists and art enthusiasts. JRNY Gallery will be at Boulder Plaza this First Friday.

Key elements for this month include:

Special Summer Hours of Operation – 6:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.

First Friday Footprint – The Art Walk is on Boulder Ave. in front of the Arts Factory and on 1st Street. The food garden and bar are in the Art Square parking lot and on the street of Arts Way

COVID-19 Requests – Guests are asked to be mindful of others. There are no mask requirements or social distancing requirements currently. First Friday will continue with its program of sanitation and asks guests to continue washing/sanitizing their hands.

First Friday's Featured Artist – Brian Delgado, the Featured Artist, has been painting since he was 14 years old when he was first introduced to graffiti and other types of urban art. Delgado's first major commission was in 2019 and since then his works have been acquired by several local and national collectors. He enjoys drawing faces and his interest in meditation practices, with a major emphasis on Eastern Yoga practices and philosophy, Mexican, Meso-American, and native cultures of the American influence and inspire his art.

Cindy Funkhouser Residency Space – Cindy was the primary founder of First Friday and we honor her with a monthly space given for free – DeVayart is featured in August.

Meow Wolf Sponsored Artists – Sponsored artists will be located in the Art Walk.

Featured Culinary: Hot Diggity Dog (long-time veteran of First Friday Food Trucks)

Entertainment – Enjoy the First Friday entertainment from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

First Friday Artist Residency – Gina Cifonelli and Amanda Kettler are the current resident artists. Their monthly art shows are in the Art Square building.

Food Trucks – Over twenty favorite gourmet food trucks featured in the food garden.

Other arts district art galleries, restaurants, bars and other retail businesses are open for First Friday.

Roadwork Expect street improvements that will delay traffic throughout the coming months. However, we look forward to the beautiful improvements in the area.

Parking Info: Parking Options: Online Information The city paid Parking Lot (only $6) located at 500 S. Main Street will be open with free shuttle drop off at Hoover and 1st. Ride share drop off also located on Hoover and 1st Event onsite parking for $25 at 902 Casino Center corner of Hoover and Casino Center IMPORTANT INFORMATION RE PARKING: *** First Friday is only operating parking in the streets immediately surrounding the festival on 1st Street and Coolidge. These spaces are available for $25 cash at the check-in tents. We are NOT operating in any of the vacant lots in the area for parking. There have been reports of people directing people to these lots and collecting money to park there. Do NOT Park in any of these lots – you risk being towed. Please notify us if someone approaches you about parking in one of the nearby vacant lots or you see this happening. Thank you! *** The First Friday Foundation and its partners are not responsible for any damage or theft to your vehicle or belongings while at the event.



The First Friday Foundation will post updates and special offers on scheduled First Friday events and other programming through its social media channels – on Facebook at www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas and Twitter @FirstFridayLV. The website, www.ffflv.org, is active and applications for artists and vendors are currently being accepted.

AUGUST 2ND FIRST FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Alternative to driving to the event: Downtown Loop provides transportation throughout downtown and to First Friday during the event.

Art Style: Emerging and established artists, craftspeople. Interactive painting for those who want to explore their own creativity. Artists in tents at the event and in the many galleries surrounding the event.

Art Walk 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. highlights work by primarily local artists. Check out the artists' booths at the event and be sure to stop in the many galleries in the arts district – Arts Factory, Art Square, along Main Street.

Family fun – there is always something fun for the whole family on First Friday. In August, there are several interactive community art projects throughout the footprint.

Music – From 6:00 p.m. local talent will be featured throughout the night. Check www.ffflv.org for details.

Food & Drink – 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Explore the many options for your taste buds as the First Friday culinary experience is back in full force with delicious options from the many food trucks, artisan food vendors and restaurants throughout the First Friday footprint and the entire arts district. Hot Diggity Dog is Featured Culinary in August.

Jardin

Special Summer Hours of Operation

6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

ABOUT FIRST FRIDAY FOUNDATION

First Friday Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing local arts and culture in Las Vegas. We also believe in collaborating with other organizations to help raise awareness in the arts and linking these partnerships to benefit local artists and community members. First Friday Foundation produces the monthly event known as First Friday Las Vegas, which has been a mainstay of arts and culture in Las Vegas since 2002 and has become the leader for family-friendly activities, art, cultural enrichment, educational efforts, imagination, community and more; activities are mostly low cost or free of cost, for every age. While the First Friday Foundation is best known for its monthly event, it is also beginning to be known for its additional community programs that support local artists, small business, and nonprofits throughout the year.

