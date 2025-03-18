Eagles Extend Sphere Residency with Four New Fall 2025 Concert Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to demand, the Eagles have added four additional shows to the band’s residency at SPHERE in Las Vegas this fall, September 5 & 6, and September 12 & 13, 2025. The Sphere residency, now featuring a total of 36 shows over eighteen weekends from Friday, September 20, 2024, through Saturday, September 13, 2025, offers fans the ultimate connection to the band’s legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide. The general on-sale for the new shows will begin Friday, March 28 at 10:00 AM PT here.

To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at https://eagles.com, powered by Seated, and begins Tuesday, March 25 at 10:00 AM PT. Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales begin Wednesday, March 26 at 10:00 AM PT. Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees. Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available at https://eagles.com and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking, & more.

Vibee is the Hotel & Experience Package partner for the Eagles Sphere residency. Vibee packages include a concert ticket and 2-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort attached to Sphere - with guests receiving priority entry to the venue, commemorative keepsakes, and more. Vibee Hotel & Experience packages for the existing and newly announced dates are available immediately and exclusively now at Eagles.vibee.com.

EAGLES – LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE

Newly Added:

Friday, September 5, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025



Upcoming Shows:

Friday, April 4, 2025 / Saturday, April 5, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 / Saturday, April 12, 2025

Full list of dates:

Friday, September 20, 2024 / Saturday, September 21, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 / Saturday, September 28, 2024

Friday, October 11, 2024 / Saturday, October 12, 2024

Friday, October 18, 2024 / Saturday, October 19, 2024

Friday, November 1, 2024 / Saturday, November 2, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 / Saturday, November 9, 2024

Friday, December 6, 2024 / Saturday, December 7, 2024

Friday, December 13, 2024 / Saturday, December 14, 2024

Friday, January 17, 2025 / Saturday, January 18, 2025

Friday, January 24, 2025 / Saturday, January 25, 2025

Friday, February 14, 2025 / Saturday, February 15, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 / Saturday, February 22, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 / Saturday, March 8, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 / Saturday, March 15, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 / Saturday, April 5, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 / Saturday, April 12, 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025 / Saturday, September 6, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 / Saturday, September 13, 2025

