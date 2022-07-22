Don Barnhart's HYPNOMANIA Comedy Hypnosis Show Opens In Las Vegas

Have YOU ever wanted to star in a Las Vegas Show?

Comedian, Hypnotist and Second City Conservatory Graduate Don Barnhart has been setting record attendance numbers at comedy clubs, cruise ships, colleges, high schools and corporate entertainment and private events with his Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show and now Don is bringing it to Las Vegas with Hypnomania Show at Jokesters Comedy Club.

The insanity begins as Barnhart takes audience volunteers and turns them into the stars of the show by tapping into their subconscious mind and releasing their hidden talents. Volunteers sing, dance and sometimes even do 'the unexpected' in a show that combines standup, improvisation, and hypnosis.

Don Barnhart's Hypnomania Show is akin to releasing the hidden talents of multiple comedians and improvisers onstage with Barnhart as the ringleader creating a unique performance in every show. It's a human circus of crazy, silly fun. Hypnomania delivers interactive, improvisational, and sidesplitting comedy hypnosis while simultaneously unlocking the unique mysteries of the human mind.

Barnhart's comedy hypnosis show is a fast-paced journey through the audience volunteer's subconscious creative genius that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Using techniques found in NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) guided meditation and hypnosis, Barnhart teaches his volunteers to focus their energy to release anxiety, stress, and fears to tap into their creative abilities with unlimited confidence.

Don Barnhart has the distinct title of having two standup comedy residencies in Las Vegas as well as Hypnomania. The entrepreneur rotates his standup and hypnosis shows so be sure to check his website to see where he's performing next.

See the show or BE the show! The choice is up to you. Award-Winning Comedian, Hypnotist and Second City Conservatory Graduate Don Barnhart has combined his standup, hypnosis and improv skills guiding his volunteers to become the star of the show creating one of the most hysterically funny comedy hypnosis shows that's not to be missed. Everything comes together in a show that puts the audience on center stage, inhibitions gone, ready to perform as superstars. Skeptics are encouraged to attend.

Don Barnhart's Hypnomania performs at Jokesters Comedy Club inside Alexis Park All-Suite Hotel just blocks from the Las Vegas Strip across from The Virgin Hotel.

Showtimes are 8pm Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets start at $35 with VIP Tables, Booths and Front Row options and can be purchased at www.JokestersLasVegas.com

Use the code, "BOGO" to buy one ticket and get one free.