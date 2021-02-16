Don Barnhart Releases Dry Bar Comedy Special Complimenting His Las Vegas Residency

Comedian Don Barnhart is continuing his Las Vegas residency at Delirious Comedy Club to coincide with the release of his Dry Bar Comedy Special.

"If you like quick witted comedy and hilarious scenarios, you're going to love this full special from Don Barnhart", said a Vid Angel Producer. The Obese Police is the retitled comedy special from Barnhart that is hysterically funny, yet safe viewing for the entire family but let it be known, when Don takes the stage at his residency in Las Vegas Barnhart doesn't pull his punches or hold anything back.

"Barnhart is a refreshing voice in the standup genre as he mixes a blend of hysterically funny and topical insights about our life and the world around us, pushing the boundaries of the PC culture without being offensive using well-written material delivering it with an improvisational flair."

Don Barnhart's full Dry Bar Comedy Special can be seen below!

Since 1992, Don Barnhart has been producing and performing comedy shows for the military, entertaining the troops around the world. Barnhart stars in Jordan Brady's documentary I AM BATTLE COMIC alongside George Wallace, Dave Attell, George Lopez with clips from Bob Hope and Robin Williams. The movie emphasizes the importance of humor and laughter to those serving in war zones.

"Laughter is such a healing force and hearing people laugh again is the greatest gift for me", said Barnhart who performs nightly at Delirious Comedy Club. When Barnhart takes time off to perform at his other Las Vegas residency, Delirious Comedy Club presents special guest headliners like Rondell Sheridan from That's So Raven March 4th-7th and Pauly Shore from the new Netflix movie Guest House March 19th & 26th.

Barnhart, who also produces Jokesters Comedy Club and the family friendly show, Big Little Variety Show, with Pete Housley from ADMIT VIP. "We're relieved to hear great news last week when Governor Sisolak announced seating capacity could move to 35% in response to the State's COIVID-19 guidelines. We take comedy and your health seriously", said Don Barnhart. "We're in constant contact with state and local facilities and abide by all health advisories given by local authorities to provide a safer venue. We have a full list of our procedures on our website."

The complete list of health and safety protocols can be viewed here. The Delirious Comedy Club inside Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino performs Thursday-Sunday at 8 pm and 10 pm along with an additional 6 pm show on Friday and Saturday. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit deliriouscomedyclub.com.