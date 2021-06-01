Don Barnhart Brings The Nightly Funny At Delirious Comedy Club In Las Vegas

Delirious Comedy Club is continuing bringing the nightly laughter with resident headliner Don Barnhart.

As Las Vegas reopens to 100% capacity, Barnhart has been there every step of the way. "They say that laughter is the best medicine and right now, we need it now more than ever." said Barnhart. "We reopened in October under restrictions that would turn most shows away. Comedy shows work great in small, intimate settings and have always been a great release during stressful times."

Barnhart is currently presenting his new Dry Bar Comedy Special "The Obese Police".

If that weren't enough to keep the Las Vegas based headliner busy, Don Barnhart has been entertaining the troops around the world since 1992. His company, Battle Comics is the inspiration and featured in the documentary, I Am Battle Comic and Barnhart is currently prepping the Delirious Comedy Club All Star Tour for Armed Forces Entertainment once things open up again overseas. The tour will feature Barnhart, Sam Fedele, Guy Fessenden and David Ryan.

When Barnhart isn't performing, Delirious Comedy Club brings in a literal "who's who" of comedy with their celebrity comedy series featuring Pauly Shore in a mini residency along with upcoming shows by comic ventriloquist Jay Johnson from the iconic TV show SOAP.

Delirious Comedy Club Shows run Thursday thru Sunday at 8 & 10pm with additional shows at 6pm on Friday & Saturday. Extra shows for Pauly Shore have been added on Wednesday's. Full bar service is available during the show and customers are encouraged to come early for dinner at the hotel's Freedom Beat or Triple George Grill.

For those that can't make it to Las Vegas, Don Barnhart's full Dry Bar Comedy Special, The Obese Police is now available on YouTube for free but be warned, when Barnhart hits the stage his bringing the heat with tons of new material and no holds barred.

Don Barnhart's Dry Bar Comedy Special

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit their website at www.DeliriousComedyClub.com