Dita Von Teese Extends Residency With Additional Dates Through October 2025

The ever-reigning Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese, has extended her critically acclaimed residency at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas with select dates through October 2025. These additional performances offer even more opportunities for audiences to be captivated by her glamorously provocative and wholly original, seductive showgirl— and showboy— spectacular. An ode to the Golden Age of Las Vegas with a modern twist, Dita's dazzling revue honors the classic showgirl tradition while blending it with burlesque at the highest level of extravagance.

Dita's show features a finale parade of museum-worthy, authentic Bob Mackie showgirl looks, along with blindingly sparkly haute couture from fashion's most revered designers, including Jenny Packham and Christian Louboutin. Each performance is curated by Dita herself and showcases two decades of her distinctive artistry that sparked the newfound popularity of burlesque. The intimate jewel box venue is the perfect backdrop for Dita's often-imitated style of burlesque that is redefining Las Vegas entertainment. The breathtaking production, set against Voltaire's dramatic deco-styled theater, continues to bring a new level of sophistication to The Strip.

The glamorous production has had a number of very special attendees since its debut at Voltaire including Pamela Anderson, Jon Hamm, Aaron Paul, Miranda Lambert and Shania Twain, to name a few. Adding to the impressive star power, the Golden Globe nominated film “The Last Showgirl” directed by Gia Coppola, features Dita Von Teese's dancers onscreen wearing vintage costumes from the residency. Each performance offers guests a true Hollywood experience only found at Voltaire inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

“I am thrilled to continue my residency here at the exquisite Voltaire Theater! This sumptuous space perfectly captures the decadence of eras gone by. I LOVE performing this show night after night, introducing new audiences to what sets my brand of burlesque apart from the others. I am proud to present the only show of its kind in Las Vegas… the only show like it in the world, actually.”

Since opening in November 2023, Voltaire has quickly become a celebrity hot spot in Las Vegas, hosting some of the world's most prominent musical talent. The seductive venue offers an unparalleled night out on The Strip where guests can enjoy the pre-game, main event, and afterparty all in one spectacular place. Voltaire ushers in a new era of entertainment in Las Vegas that is not only elevated and transformative but immensely enjoyable.

Dita Von Teese performs select dates Thursday – Sunday, doors open at 8:15 p.m. To view show dates and purchase tickets for performances through October, visit voltairelv.com.

