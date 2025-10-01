Dita Von Teese Extends Residency Through 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dita Von Teese is extending her smash-hit residency at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas through Summer 2026, and tickets for performances are on sale now. The announcement follows the one-year anniversary of her debut at Voltaire, where her glamorously provocative and wholly original, seductive showgirl— and showboy— spectacular has quickly become a standout on The Strip.

Featuring a parade of the only authentic vintage Bob Mackie and Pete Menefee showgirl costumes in Las Vegas and paired with extravagant couture by Jenny Packham and Christian Louboutin, set against Voltaire's dramatic deco-styled theater, the revue embodies the glitz and glamour for which Las Vegas is known. With shimmering modern energy, each performance showcases her distinctive artistry and two-decade influence that sparked the newfound popularity of burlesque.

“Performing at Voltaire has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career,” said Dita Von Teese. “This venue truly feels like home, and I'm thrilled that this revue has been so well-loved in Las Vegas. Extending into 2026 is both a celebration of what we've built and a chance to keep evolving the production night after night.”

Since its opening, the residency has drawn in an array of high-profile guests including Pamela Anderson, Jon Hamm, Aaron Paul, Christina Hendricks, Miranda Lambert and Shania Twain. Its cultural footprint also extends beyond Las Vegas, with Von Teese's dancers and show costumes featured in Gia Coppola's Golden Globe-nominated film “The Last Showgirl.”

Dita Von Teese performs select dates, Thursday – Sunday, with shows at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. To view show dates and purchase tickets for performances now through June 2026, visit voltairelv.com.