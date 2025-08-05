Deon Cole To Perform One-Night-Only Comedy Show At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning comedian, actor, and writer Deon Cole will return to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for one night only on Friday, October 17, 2025. Deon Cole Live will showcase his signature blend of sharp wit and relatable storytelling for a night of unforgettable stand-up. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 8 at 10 a.m. PT via AXS.com.

Cole’s recent work includes his NAACP-nominated Netflix special Charleen’s Boy and a star turn as Alfonso in the Warner Bros./Amblin film The Color Purple, directed by Blitz Bazawule. He previously starred as Charlie in ABC’s Black-ish and Freeform’s Grown-ish, earning three consecutive NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, as well as multiple SAG Award nominations.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas offers complimentary parking and premium VIP packages, including open bar service, expedited entry, and luxury suite access. To inquire about VIP booking, contact TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For tickets and more information, visit virginhotelslv.com.