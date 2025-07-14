Delirious Comedy Club and House of Magic Bring Live Comedy and Illusion to Downtown Las Vegas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Delirious Comedy Club and House of Magic are now presenting regular live entertainment inside the showroom at Hennessey’s Tavern on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

Delirious Comedy Club features performances by resident headliner Don Barnhart, a veteran comedian known for appearances on Dry Bar Comedy and The Bob & Tom Show, as well as overseas tours for U.S. military personnel. When Barnhart is away, the venue offers a rotating lineup of nationally touring comedians, including occasional guest performers.

House of Magic is led by resident magician Justin Rivera, a semifinalist on America’s Got Talent. Rivera’s performances blend illusion, comedy, and audience interaction. The venue also features a rotating cast of variety artists and illusionists.

Both venues are located inside Hennessey’s Tavern and offer food and beverage service in an intimate showroom setting. Tickets are priced below most major Las Vegas shows, allowing audiences to see both comedy and magic in one evening.

Performances are scheduled several nights each week. Tickets and full schedule information are available at www.DeliriousComedyClub.com.