Delirious Comedy Club Presents Jamie Kennedy Live In Las Vegas

For one weekend only, longtime comedian, actor, and writer, Jamie Kennedy, takes the Delirious Comedy Club stage at Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino, May 27-31.

Kennedy will headline inside The Fremont Room each night and will be joined by fellow comedians Jason Rogers and Kyle Anderson for an evening filled with laughter. Tickets to see Jamie Kennedy are available now starting at $69.95 and as a special thank you to service members for Memorial Day, members of the military can receive $10 off their tickets at checkout. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit DeliriousComedyclub.com.

Kennedy came to prominence with his role of Randy Meeks in the "Scream" franchise and is most known for writing and starring in "Malibu's Most Wanted." Most recently, Kennedy has starred in films "Roe v. Wade" and "Last Call" along with releasing his comedy special "Jamie Kennedy: Stoopid Smart."

Packing Downtown's best punchlines, the Delirious Comedy Club features locally and globally celebrated comedians and other special guests every Thursday through Sunday at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., with additional shows at 6 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit deliriouscomedyclub.com.