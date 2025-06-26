Delirious Comedy Club Of Las Vegas Launches Summer Discounts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to turn up the laughs and turn down the price this summer at Delirious Comedy Club, where tickets now start at just $19.95! Why pay more? Skip the middlemen and buy direct for the best laughs at the best prices in Las Vegas.

Your ticket to a hilarious night out also works double duty - these savings are good for both Delirious Comedy Club and the side-splittingly magical House of Magic Las Vegas.

Delirious Comedy Club keeps the good times rolling five nights a week (Wednesday-Sunday) with resident headliner Don Barnhart and his outrageously funny friends and special guests.

Tuesdays are anything but boring with the world's most sarcastic comedian Bob Zany bringing his classic wit to the stage in ZANY! Even we don't know what's gonna happen.

Looking for fun the whole family can enjoy? House of Magic kicks off the evening Thursday thru Sunday at 5PM with the hilarious and amazing Justin Rivera, blending comedy and magic into one unforgettable show. Bonus: kids get their own special-priced menu!

Located in the cozy, up-close-and-personal showroom at Hennessey's Tavern on the iconic Fremont Street, Delirious Comedy Club offers full food and bar service, making it the perfect night out in Downtown Las Vegas.

Whether you're looking for adult-friendly laughs or family-friendly fun, Delirious has you covered - and now, it's easier than ever to get in on the action without breaking the bank.

