David Blaine Extends Las Vegas Residency Due to Overwhelming Demand

David Blaine, the world’s most iconic illusionist, endurance artist, and mentalist – has announced a nine show extension of his critically-acclaimed production, David Blaine: Live in Las Vegas. Blaine will return to the stage at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for two additional runs this summer and fall 2025 following three previously announced shows this April. Tickets for all performances go on sale to the public tomorrow, March 14, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT.

In his exclusive residency at Wynn Las Vegas, Blaine will continue to return to his roots, presenting awe-inspiring close-up magic and adrenaline-pumping acts that have awarded him worldwide acclaim and fandom for decades. Since the launch of his residency at Encore Theater, Blaine’s awe-inspiring performances at Encore Theater have been witnessed by thousands of fans and celebrity talents like Demi Lovato, Diplo, Dan Reynolds, Elizabeth Gillies, Dita Von Teese, Al Pacino, Mike Tyson, and others.

“For decades, David Blaine has stunned fans around the world with his incredible feats and close-up magic,” said Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President, AEG Presents Las Vegas. “For all of us at Encore Theater, it has been thrilling to have him perform an exclusive residency in this intimate venue, giving our guests an unparalleled opportunity to witness the wonder of his skills like never before. We’re thrilled to announce his extension, and we look forward to welcoming new and returning fans to see him at Wynn Las Vegas while they still can!”

New Performance Dates:

July 23, 25-26, 2025; all shows at 8 p.m.

September 17, 19-20, 2025; all shows at 8 p.m.

November 12, 14-15, 2025; all shows at 8 p.m.

Previously Announced Performance Dates:

April 16, 18-19, 2025

ABOUT David Blaine

Described by Howard Stern as “the greatest magician that ever lived, better than Houdini,” David Blaine single-handedly redefined magic after producing and directing his original television special Street Magic when he was just twenty-three. The New York Times noted that Blaine has “taken a craft that’s been around for hundreds of years and done something unique and fresh with it,” whilst The New Yorker claimed, “he saved magic.”

Over the last two decades, Blaine’s nine primetime specials have seen him being buried alive in New York City for a week, encased inside a six-ton block of ice for three days, survived standing atop a 100-foot-tall pillar in Bryant Park for 36 hours without a safety net, endured 44 days inside a transparent box in London on no food, just water. Blaine’s refeeding was studied by scientists and published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Blaine had over one million volts discharged at him continuously for 72 hours from seven Tesla coils and spent one week submerged in a sphere-shaped aquarium at Lincoln Center, before breaking the world record for breathholding live on the Oprah Winfrey show where he held his breath for over 17 minutes. In addition to the many millions who have seen him on television, Blaine has also performed live for audiences of over 20,000 in arenas around the world. His TED talk became one of Bill Gates’ personal favorites and is widely considered the most revealing testimony Blaine has ever given on the topic of his remarkable career.

David will next be seen in the National Geographic documentary adventure series, “David Blaine: Do Not Attempt,” executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Imagine Documentaries. This new documentary adventure series brings viewers along as Blaine goes on a global odyssey across remote cultures, each embedded with unique histories and practices. He will hunt for extraordinary people — including shamans, fakirs and magicians who perform magic that defies what doctors and scientists think is possible — and convince them to share their secrets.

Photo Credit: AEG Presents Las Vegas / David Blaine

