Dave Koz Returns To The Smith Center

Nine-time Grammy Award nominee and beloved saxophonist Dave Koz will return to The Smith Center on Saturday, August 30, 2025 for Summer Horns 2025: The Ultimate Summer Party.

Joining Koz onstage inside Reynolds Hall will be musician friends including Marcus Anderson (saxophone), Jeff Bradshaw (trombone), Leo P (baritone sax), Evan Taylor (trumpet) and Marcel Anderson (vocals).

The platinum-selling Koz has racked up an impressive array of honors and achievements during his decades on the smooth jazz scene, including nine Grammy nominations, 11 No. 1 albums, performances for multiple U.S. presidents and appearances on such popular television shows as Good Morning America, The View and The Tonight Show.

Koz has also served as a band member on The Arsenio Hall Show, band leader on Emeril Live and host of PBS' Frequency.

In 2023, he received a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and was the recipient of that year's Starlight Children's Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award.

Over the years, Koz has collaborated with artists including Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, U2, Burt Bacharach, Gloria Estefan, the Foo Fighters, Natalie Cole, Barry Manilow and Rod Stewart.

Koz hosts The Dave Koz Lounge, which airs on SiriusXM Watercolors every Sunday.

“Music has been such a blessing to me, and we need it more than ever today,” Koz says.

