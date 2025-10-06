Cyndi Lauper to Play Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-winner Cyndi Lauper has announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency. Cyndi Lauper: Live In Las Vegas will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from April 24 through May 2, 2026. Vegas will become “Cyn City” next spring, when Lauper brings her "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" show to town for this run.

The dates for the shows are April 24, 25, and 26, and May 1 and 2, 2026. Shows begin at 8 p.m. Tickets for the following five performances go on sale starting Friday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. General on sale is this Friday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit here. The show is created and designed in partnership with Cyndi Lauper & Brian Burke Creative.

Last October 5, CBS and Paramount+ broadcast “A GRAMMY® Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from the Hollywood Bowl,” an all-star concert filmed during the final two shows of her global, 68-date Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour over Labor Day weekend. The two hour special features Lauper’s iconic songs and special performances by Joni Mitchell, Cher, John Legend, SZA, Angelique Kidjo, Mickey Guyton, Trombone Shorty, Jake Wesley Rogers, and video tributes from Brandi Carlile and Billie Eilish.

Next up for Lauper is her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in a ceremony in Los Angeles on November 8. Working Girl, The Musical, featuring an original score by Lauper, will then premiere at La Jolla Playhouse (book by Theresa Rebeck; directed by Christopher Ashley).

Citi is the official card of Cyndi Lauper: Live in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Oct. 9 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit here.

Fan club presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale running Thursday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT.

About Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performing artist with global record sales in excess of 50 million. Her iconic voice, influential punk glamor, and infectious live shows have catapulted her to stardom. The 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist with her first album, She's So Unusual, and became the first woman in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album, including her anthem “Girls Just Want To Have Fun.”

Lauper has released ten additional studio albums, featuring classics like “Time After Time” and “True Colors,” and is a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and NY Times best-selling author. In 2013, Lauper became the first solo woman to win Best Original Score (music and lyrics) for Kinky Boots. A documentary about her life - Let The Canary Sing - directed by Alison Elwood - debuted in 2024 and is streaming on Paramount+.

Lauper’s 2024-2025 Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour crossed the globe and included her first time ever headlining (and selling out) Madison Square Garden. The tour concluded with two nights at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring special guests including Joni Mitchell, Cher, Angelique Kidjo, John Legend, SZA, Mickey Guyton, Trombone Shorty and Jake Wesley Rogers. A GRAMMY® Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from the Hollywood Bowl - an hour-long television special of Lauper’s Hollywood Bowl concerts - debuted on CBS October 5. Working Girl, a theatrical adaptation of the iconic 1988 feature film featuring an original score by Lauper, will make its World Premiere at La Jolla Playhouse this November.

Photo Credit: Ruven Afanador