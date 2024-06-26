Country Trio Midland Announce Return To The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas With The Get Lucky Tour This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY-nominated trio, Midland, have announced their highly-anticipated return to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, December 6, 2024, for a one-night-only performance of The Get Lucky Tour. The tour will feature hits from their soon-to-be-released album, Barely Blue, also announced today, alongside beloved hits. Their return performance will coincide with the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas, and the group will be joined by special guest Tanya Tucker. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, June 28, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

Barely Blue, is an eight-song exploration of loneliness, masculinity, and resilience in the face of heartache. Evoking near-empty bars and heat waves shimmering across the blacktop, the new album brings to life the generosity of spirit required to love, lose, and move on. Recorded with 9x GRAMMY winner Dave Cobb at Georgia Mae Studios in Savannah, GA, and mixed at Apex Sound in Burbank, CA, lead singer/guitarist Mark Wystrach, bassist/vocalist Cameron Duddy, and guitarist/vocalist Jess Carson lean into a space where solitude is acknowledged, life goes on and steel guitars are often what binds it all together.

Today, the trio released the album's opening track “Lucky Sometimes,” along with an official video directed by Harper Smith, in conjunction with their headlining The Get Lucky Tour that kicks off this September. Find a full list of tour dates on their website.

About the new single, Mark Wystrach explains: “‘Lucky Sometimes' is a get up and go, hot streak, feel good anthem for when it feels like you just can't lose. The arrangement is sparse with a high and lonesome groove that crests with soaring harmonies on the hook. It's the first song on the album and an introduction to the new sonic landscape that Midland found with Dave Cobb at the helm.”

“We knew we wanted to go somewhere else,” Cameron Duddy adds about the creation of Barely Blue. “We are all big believers in a certain time and place, a sense of classic country that comes from roadhouses and bad coffee, miles and miles and miles on the road – and the idea that, even though we're all happy, love and life falls apart, but that doesn't mean you have to, too. When we were writing these songs, it was a trip into all the things in country music we love. You don't hear much of this kind of unfiltered, hard stuff that comes with the great guitar sounds, the deep harmonies and shuffles you can tuck into. But that's the essence of what Midland is – and Dave Cobb brought a new altitude to our sound.”

Wystrach adds: “Dave Cobb had been a producer we wanted to work with since we first heard Sturgill Simpson's Metamodern Sounds in Country Music. Dave's eclectic musical background and the way he approaches recording as an experience and not a task made him the perfect match for us. On Barely Blue, we feel like Dave helped us find the sound we've been searching for for a long time.”

Barely Blue highlights the trio's signature celestial harmonies that harken back to Laurel Canyon-lushness of The Mamas & the Papas, the more muscular parts of Buffalo Springfield and the cosmic American sounds of The Flying Burrito Brothers' The Gilded Palace of Sin or the Byrds' Sweetheart of the Rodeo. For those feeling good, it's the sound of these tracks and how the songs move. For those feeling the ache, it's the truth and the forbearance that'll get them to the next horizon. For everyone in between, it's an honest accounting of how we all face disappointment and make life work in spite of itself.

“Lucky Sometimes” follows the release of “Old Fashioned Feeling,” which was named one of the best songs of the week by Rolling Stone and Billboard who said, “The track is brimming with old-school, soulful country sounds, and spearheaded by the trio's harmonies, which are as smooth and warm as any top-shelf bourbon.”

“Our sound and writing has always been evolving,” Duddy reflects. “We were three guys who met at a wedding, shot the shit about music and realized how much we had in common. We started singing together and were amazed at the sound of our combined voices. What started with ‘Drinkin' Problem' was the beginning of a journey that's always been interesting; it's twisted and turned, but honestly, Mark, Jess and I have loved everywhere it's taken us.”

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this show or news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

