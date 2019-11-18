Comedy Icon Pauly Shore Kicks Off New Tour At Delirious Comedy Club In Downtown Las Vegas

Delirious Comedy Club inside The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino welcomes Pauly Shore to kick off their celebrity comedy series November 22nd, 2019.

Pauly Shore tasted super-stardom in 1990 when his MTV show "Totally Pauly" hit the airwaves to major fan approval. The show ran for six years, leading Pauly to a one-hour HBO comedy special, "Pauly Does Dallas" and starring roles in films like "Jury Duty," "In the Army Now," "Bio-Dome," "Encino Man," "Son In Law," and "A Goofy Movie." He is just finishing up a national tour with Family Feud Live and will be starting his new standup tour at Delirious Comedy Club's larger room November 22nd, 2019 with shows at 7:30 & 9:30pm.

Pauly went on to produce and star in several of his own projects, including "Pauly Shore is Dead" (https://amzn.to/2JOF1iv), as well as the comedy specials "Vegas is My Oyster" (https://amzn.to/2mpqfF5), starring Andy Dick, Tom Green, Bobby Lee, and "Pauly-Tics" (https://amzn.to/2sOIwvR), starring Herman Cain and Larry King.

In 2014, he released "Pauly Shore Stands Alone" (https://amzn.to/2t4z8Ub), a true-life road documentary that follows Pauly as he performs in obscure towns throughout Wisconsin while dealing with his personal life. It appeared on Showtime and is available on Amazon Prime. Other recent projects include Adam Sandler's "Sandy Wexler," the short film "Sin City Psycho," and the movie "Guest House" (coming soon).

Pauly released a series of video interviews in 2017 called the "Pauly Shore Podcast Show." His guests included Judd Apatow, Iliza Shlesinger, Ziggy Marley, Brett Ratner, Daymond John, Harland Williams, Fred Durst, David Faustino, Doug Herzog, Dexter Holland, Bob Saget and more (http://bit.ly/podshowPaulyShore).

Currently, Pauly has a weekly, Big Brother-style video podcast called "Pauly Shore's Random Rants" which you can find on Soundcloud, iTunes, Stitcher and YouTube (http://bit.ly/rantsPaulyShore). Apart from actively touring the country with his stand-up comedy (http://bit.ly/PaulyTour), Pauly is working on a documentary of his life that spans the 1960s, '70s, '80s and '90s.

Featuring for Pauly is Sandy Danto, an aggressively comfortable LA-based comedian and a regular at The Comedy Store and Hollywood Improv. He has performed all over the world with '90s icon Pauly Shore and has been featured in his Showtime specials. Sandy's antics can be seen in Comedy Central shows like "The Story of Our Times, Mash Up and Enjoy It!" in addition to "Mad TV." Danto continues to write and star in short films for the internet. He also starred in the indie feature film "Funny Fat Guy" as well as "Tar".

Opening the show is Las Vegas based resident headliner Don Barnhart from his recent Dry Bar Comedy Special. Since 1992, Don Barnhart has been entertaining the troops with Battle Comics and stars in the film I Am Battle Comic. Barnhart is a Bob & Tom Favorite and his new book, Rock Bottom was recently optioned as a feature film. Don first worked with Pauly in the movie, In The Army Now.

Delirious Comedy Club's Celebrity Comedy Series with Pauly Shore will take place in The Spare Room and is produced by DLGS Entertainment in association with Jokesters Comedy Club.

Be sure to catch Delirious Comedy Club's regular shows every Wed - Sun at 9:00pm inside The Spare Room featuring some of the best live, professional standup comedy at The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino. The Spare Room is also home to other nightly shows: Presto! Comedy & Magic and Hypnomania - Comedy Hypnosis Show.





