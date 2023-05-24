Comedian Mike E. Winfield Returns To America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARAS LIVE At Luxor In Las Vegas Wednesday, May 24

Mike E. Winfield, stand-up comedian and Golden Buzzer recipient, returns tonight to the variety-style spectacle America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live at Luxor Hotel and Casino. Tickets are now on sale for Winfield's second run as the show's guest host.

Known for his hit comedy specials including “Step-Man” on Amazon Prime, and fresh off his successful 2023 comedy tour, Winfield takes center stage nightly once again in front of his “America's Got Talent” fans. The Season 17 alum and “America's Got Talent: All-Stars” finalist was the first comedian to receive a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell during “America's Got Talent: All-Stars” premiere season. Winfield joins talented performers including Kodi Lee, Mervant Vera, Celia Muñoz and Pack Drumline in his return.

America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live performs Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. inside Luxor Theater. Tickets starting at $49, not including taxes and applicable fees, are now on sale and can be purchased at MGMResorts.com, Luxor.com and America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live.com or by visiting any MGM Resorts International box office. An exclusive America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live “VIP Meet & Greet package,” starting at $159, also is available for purchase and features a meet and greet with select cast members.