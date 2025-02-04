Comedian Jimmy O. Yang to Make Venue Debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang will make his venue debut with two back-to-back shows at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, May 2, 2025, and Saturday, May 3, 2025. Bringing the Big & Tall Tour to Las Vegas, his third and largest tour to date, Yang promises can’t-miss performances full of wit and laughs. Tickets for both shows go on sale to the public this Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT.

Known for his roles in popular films and television series Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians, Love Hard, and Space Force, and his critically acclaimed stand-up specials Guess How Much and Good Deal, Yang has found his comedic timing both on and off-screen. With multiple sold-out shows under his belt, and his recent starring role in the limited series, Interior Chinatown on Hulu, Yang is sure to leave his mark at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas as he joins the ranks of the venue’s past and present comedic headliners.

ABOUT JIMMY O. YANG

JIMMY O. YANG is a comedian and actor best known for SILICON VALLEY, CRAZY RICH ASIANS, LOVE HARD and SPACE FORCE, where he also served as a writer. He will be starring in the upcoming limited series INTERIOR CHINATOWN (Hulu), directed by Academy Award winner Taika Waititi and written by Charles Yu.

Jimmy’s standup specials GUESS HOW MUCH and GOOD DEAL both premiered to rave reviews, clips of which continue to go viral on social platforms with hundreds of millions of views. The BIG & TALL Tour will be his third and biggest tour to date, having already sold out multiple shows at Carnegie Hall and he will be headlining The Forum in Los Angeles.



