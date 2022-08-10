Comedian Jimmy Failla Will Perform at Red Rock Resort in November

Comedian and radio host Jimmy Failla is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $30 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m.



Jimmy Failla is a New York City Cab Driver turned Professional Stand Up Comic who appears regularly on all the biggest Fox News Shows including Gutfeld, Tucker Carlson Tonight, America's Newsroom, Outnumbered, and The Faulkner Focus. His Nationally Syndicated Talk Show, Fox Across America, airs weekdays from 12-3pm eastern on over 110 radio stations across the country. In addition to Fox News, he has made multiple appearances on "Gotham Comedy Live" on AXS TV and "The Jim Gaffigan Show" on TV Land. Failla was voted "Outstanding Male Comedian of The Year" at the 2014 New York City Nightlife Awards and he is the author of "Follow That Car; A Cabbie's Guide to Conquering Fears, Achieving Dreams, and Finding a Public Restroom." If you like reading at a 3rd grade level you're gonna LOVE this book.



Tickets for Jimmy Failla are $30, $40 and $50 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center or online by logging onto stationcasinoslive.com or ticketmaster.com. Guests must be 21 years or older.