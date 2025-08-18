Comedian Earthquake Coming to M Resort Spa Casino This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy performer Earthquake, will come to the M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino on Friday, November 7, 2025, for a night of sharp wit, unfiltered humor, and unforgettable storytelling. Tickets start at $29.00 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, August 22nd at 10 a.m. here or here.

Born Nathaniel Stroman, Earthquake has mastered his craft as a stand-up comedian, actor, voice artist, and radio personality. He most recently earned critical acclaim for his Netflix comedy special Chappelle's Home Team – Earthquake: Legendary, which The New York Times hailed as one of the funniest comedy specials of the year. His career breakthrough came in the 1990s with appearances on BET’s Comic View, HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, Laffapalooza, and Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam. His collection of stand-up specials—including About Got Damm Time, From the Outhouse to the Whitehouse, and These Ain’t Jokes—cemented his place as a powerhouse in the comedy world.

On television, Earthquake has appeared in hit shows like Everybody Hates Chris, The Neighborhood starring Cedric the Entertainer, and HBO Max’s South Side. He also stars in the Bounce network’s Johnson, which earned over five million views per episode in its first season. Film audiences know him from roles in Barnyard, Clerks II, The Longshots, Something Like a Business, and Bed-Ridden, among others.

Beyond the stage and screen, Earthquake hosts the popular SiriusXM radio program Quake’s House for Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network, now in its fifth season, where fans tune in for his unfiltered takes on everything from current events to relationships, along with celebrity guest appearances.

Doors to the M Pavilion on November 7th will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino’s upcoming concerts, events, and special promotions, as well as to purchase tickets, please visit here.