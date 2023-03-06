Comedian Chris Tucker Announces Return To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, July 14-15

Following multiple sold-out performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, award-winning actor and comedian, Chris Tucker, will return to the stage for his latest headlining engagement, July 14-15, 2023. The Rush Hour star is a longtime crowd favorite and one of the must-see Las Vegas performances of the summer. Tickets for both performances will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Launching into comedy stardom with his roles in Friday and as Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour Blockbuster franchise, Chris Tucker has become a powerhouse as an award-winning actor, producer, comedian, philanthropist, and production company owner. Tucket stars opposite Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Viola Davis in the upcoming feature film AIR, which will be released in theaters on April 5, 2023. Tucker's live comedy shows have received rave reviews worldwide, and Encore Theater offers fans a more unique and intimate venue to experience his celebrated comedic style.

For tickets or more information on this show at Wynn Las Vegas, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Chris Tucker is an International Award-winning Actor, Producer, and Comedian, best known for his role of Detective James Carter in the "Rush Hour" Blockbuster franchise. His career began in the early 1990s, when he became a favorite on Russell Simmons' HBO Def Comedy Jam and rose to national prominence with his first starring role, alongside Ice Cube, in the 1995 cult classic, Friday. In 1997, Tucker executive produced and co-starred with Charlie Sheen in the hit movie, Money Talks and later appeared in Luc Besson's Internationally successful film, The Fifth Element. He also co-starred in the 2013 Oscar-nominated film, Silver Linings Playbook. In 2015, Chris released Chris Tucker Live, exclusively on Netflix, marking his first project he has starred in and produced through his own company - Chris Tucker Entertainment. He currently tours around the world, performing live comedy shows, which have received rave reviews globally. Aside from entertaining millions of fans, Tucker is a dedicated humanitarian, spending much of his spare time traveling the world doing charitable work through The Chris Tucker Foundation and making a difference. He truly believes that we are blessed to be a blessing.