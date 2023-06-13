Comedian Charlie Berens Makes Venue Debut At The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas With A One-Night-Only Show, Oct. 8

New York Times Best-Selling author, comedian, and host, Charlie Berens, will bring his Good Old Fashioned Tour to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, with a one-night-only venue debut performance on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. Known for his hilarious Midwest-focused sketch comedy videos, Berens will present his signature style onstage, guaranteeing lots of laughs for his audience. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, June 16, 2023, at 8 a.m. PST on AXS.com.

Creating the viral comedic news series, Manitowoc Minute, in 2017, Berens has since become a hot commodity of comedy known for selling out venues within minutes. Amassing an online following of over seven million, Berens can be seen sharing comedy videos on his wildly-popular social media channels. Charlie's first book, The Midwest Survival Guide, was released in November 2021 by William Morrow/Harper Collins and immediately became a New York Times bestseller! He also hosts the Cripescast podcast where he interviews musicians, artists, comedians, creators, and more to talk about their stories and connection to the Midwest.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this show or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

CHARLIE BERENS is an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian, host, and creator of the Manitowoc Minute. The Wisconsin native has been featured on Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS Digital, Variety, MTV News, and more. Charlie began his career working for MTV News' Choose or Lose. In 2012, Tribune Media tapped Charlie to host the comedic news show Nightcap. In 2013, he won an Emmy for "The Cost of Water" while reporting for KDAF, a television station in Dallas, TX. In 2014, CBS Sports Network hired Charlie to host the sports game show You're So Money. Also in 2014, PMC (Variety, Deadline) made Charlie the host of their comedy/entertainment news brand @Hollywood. From red carpets to Sundance to SXSW to Coachella, Charlie has interviewed hundreds of celebrities, politicians, actors, and musicians. Charlie is a frequent collaborator on Funny or Die. His comedic mashups including “If Jack Dawson Was Really from Wisconsin” have garnered more than 16 million views. In 2017, Charlie began the viral Midwest comedic news series Manitowoc Minute. His fans flock daily to his Facebook page to view his content. He currently has over 1.9 million Facebook followers. After garnering millions of views, he's toured the United States selling out venues within minutes. Most recently, Charlie's Midwest-focused sketch comedy videos have garnered hundreds of millions of views. In addition to sketch comedy and the Manitowoc Minute, Charlie also hosts Dark Side Of on Discovery ID.